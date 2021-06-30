Coronavirus: What is happening in Canada and around the world on Wednesday

The last:

Ontarians lined up for their first haircuts on Wednesday as the province lifted public health restrictions on salons and other businesses in light of a drop in COVID-19 cases.

The second step of the province’s economic reopening plan went into effect early Wednesday morning, allowing hair salons to reopen at 25 per cent capacity, with camouflage and other rules in place.

Small lines had formed outside several eastern Toronto salons by mid-morning, with excited residents eager to cast their pandemic patterns.

Salons have been closed across the province since strict measures went into effect in April to curb a third deadly wave of infections, but the wait for a new cut has been particularly long in Toronto and the Peel Region. Two virus hotspots have closed facilities since last November.

Capacity limits are also being extended to retail stores in Ontario as of Wednesday. Groups of 25 people outdoors and five indoors can gather together, and outdoor events, shows and fitness classes are allowed with restrictions.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau appeared for public appearances on Wednesday cutting a fresh haircut. He had also shaved his beard, which has been the mainstay of his appearance since January 2020, before the pandemic reached Canada.

The changes are taking effect a few days ahead of schedule due to strong vaccination levels and other positive public health indicators.

Ontario on Wednesday announced 14 additional deaths and 184 new cases of COVID-19.

The vaccination rate has gone beyond the target set for the next reopening phase, which would see more internal activities and larger gatherings allowed. But the province’s top doctor said this week that he would prefer to take a cautious approach and is likely to wait the planned 21 days before restoring public health rules further, citing the risks posed by the most variant. transmitter Delta.

This COVID-19 seed delayed reopening in the Waterloo Region, which is staying in Step 1 of the provincial plan as it fights an increase in Delta cases.

The next doorManitoba,Health officials reported 70 new cases Wednesday and two additional deaths. Saskatchewan, meanwhile, reported 31 new cases and Alberta reported two additional deaths and 76 new cases of COVID-19.

What is happening all over Canada

From 3:45 p.m. ET, Canada had reported 1,415,165 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 7,222 considered active. A CBC News death toll was 26,293. More than 37.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered so far nationwide, according to the CBC vaccine observer.

INQuebecon Wednesday, health officials reported 126 new cases of COVID-19 and three additional deaths.

In Atlantic Canada,New Brunswickon Wednesday reported three new cases of COVID-19, as well New Scotland reported four new cases.

Newfoundland and Labrador, meanwhile, reported a new case of COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day before the province begins to welcome more travelers from Canada.

Dr. Janice Fitzgerald says that from tomorrow non-essential travel will be allowed for the first time since May 4, 2020.

The new form is online.

You do not need to fill out the form before making plans (it is not for approval), but you must do it between 72 hours until you arrive –@PeterCBC

Across the North, no new cases were reported inNunavutWednesday. Health officials atNorthwestern territoriesANDYukonhad not reported figures for the day.

However, Yukon Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Brendan Hanleysaid in a statement Tuesday that the territory is in a “new phase of pandemic” after officials reported 10 more COVID-19 cases and an additional death.

British Columbia will move to Step 3 of its pandemic reopening plan Thursday, removing the provincial mask mandate and the state of emergency declaration. The news came after BC reported 29 new cases and no new deaths on Tuesday.

While many Canadians are celebrating a return to normalcy, for many it's pain is still raw. Laina Tuckanow lost her mother and grandmother to COVID-19 and says of her, life will never be normal again.

What is happening around the world

As of late Wednesday afternoon, nearly 182 million cases of COVID-19 had been reported worldwide, according to data published by Johns Hopkins Universityin the United States. The reported number of global deaths stood at more than 3.9 million.

INAsia-Pacificregion, Australian officials extended blockade and physical distancing measures to most of the country on Wednesday, with four major cities already under a strong blockade in a race to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious variant of the delta coronavirus.

Bangladesh is deploying army troops as of Thursday to enforce a tough blockade amid a record rise in cases of the delta-driven coronavirus version first discovered in India, the government said on Wednesday.

“No one will be allowed to go outside except in case of emergency during this period,” the government said in a statement, warning that army troops along with law enforcement agencies will be deployed to enforce the blockade.

INAmericas, Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, says the CDC is leaving it up to local officials to set guidelines for wearing masks as the highly contagious delta variant of coronavirus waves in areas with normal rates low vaccination.

On Wednesday, Walensky told NBC’s todayshow that “we have always said that local policymakers should make policies for their local environment”. She went on to say that the CDC guidelines broadly indicate that those who are vaccinated do not need to wear masks.

INAfrica, the Tunisian government on Tuesday extended the night-time curfew in a bid to stem the rapid spread of COVID-19, as the North African country reached a daily record of cases since the pandemic began last year.

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa on Tuesday set a sunset to whitewash police, banned intercity travel and shortened working hours with immediate effect in response to rising coronavirus infections.

INEurope, Scottish authorities have reported nearly 2,000 cases of coronavirus linked to watching European Championship matches in stadiums, public gatherings, pubs or private homes.

Greece will allow people fully vaccinated against coronavirus inside unmasked restaurants, the government said, as part of measures to increase inoculation rates.

Russia recorded its highest daily number of deaths during the pandemic for the second day in a row on Wednesday, authorities reported 669 deaths. The number the day before was 652 deaths.

INMiddle East, Oman said it was expanding its vaccination to anyone over the age of 18, as it accelerates what has been the slowest spread in the Gulf.

