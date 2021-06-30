Ethiopian leader, shocked by world condemnation, denies troops were defeated





In his first comments since Ethiopia abruptly ended its military operation in the northern region of Tigray, Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said his army units had been ambushed and massacred as they passed through villages, but that any claim that his army it was possible it was a lie. The remarks provided a rare glimpse into Mr Abiys’s view of a catastrophic, eight-month military campaign that began with his claim that the fighting would be over within weeks. He ended up in increasingly fierce fighting and international condemnation for reports that civilians were left hungry and subjected to casual killings and sexual violence. Mr Abiy, a Nobel Peace Prize winner, expressed dissatisfaction that his efforts to rehabilitate the Tigray region had not been recognized. He said the country had spent 20 per cent of its annual budget roughly $ 2.3 billion on food and infrastructure for the area. After making all these expenditures and efforts, no one, including the international community, congratulated us and encouraged us to do more, he said, Instead, everyone accused us of saying, Hunger will happen because your.

He spoke on Tuesday with a standing ovation in a hotel hall in the capital, Addis Ababa. or address videotape was posted online Wednesday. More than 1.7 million people have been displaced and 350,000 pushed into famine, according to the United Nations. The United States Agency for International Development says the number of famines is close to 900,000. Two international aid agencies officials said their work in Tigray is now hampered because the central government had cut off electricity, internet and telephone lines in the region. Speaking on condition of anonymity Tuesday because they were not authorized to comment publicly, they said a colossal effort was now needed to bring rescue aid to Tigray. A relief worker said her organization was falling apart as activities such as distributing water to displaced people in cities such as Shire continued. But without fuel or money at the banks and entering Tigray still escalating escalation operations will be extremely difficult, she said. When Mr Abiy sent troops to the peaceful Tigray region last November, he accused his leaders of attacking the Ethiopian government’s military bases and holding illegal elections.

His troops were joined in battle by the army of neighboring Eritrea, north of Tigray, as well as militias from the Ethiopian region of Amhara. Ethnic massacres were reported committed by Amharas and Tigrayan during the conflict. But as the fighting continued, according to many reports, the Tigrayans reported widespread human rights abuses at the hands of Eritrean and Amhara militias. The White House imposed restrictions on aid to Ethiopia and barred some Ethiopian officials from entering the United States. The Tigris increasingly turned against the Ethiopian operation, strengthening the ranks of the Tigray Defense Forces fighting against it. Tigrayan leaders, who say they have rebuilt themselves as the Tigray government, said in a statement Monday: The brave Tigray army, in a way that is hard to explain, has destroyed enemy forces and is pursuing fleeing remnants and is suppressing them. Getachew Reda, an executive member of the Front for the Liberation of the Tigray Peoples, said Monday that Ethiopian forces had capitulated in recent days as Tigray forces seized military assets, killed several hundred men and took thousands of prisoners of war. The Ethiopian government, however, claimed that it had voluntarily withdrawn its forces to a unilateral ceasefire, for humanitarian reasons, to allow the planting of crops. The enemy claims that he forced the army to leave by hitting us and defeating us is a lie, said Mr. Abiy at his address. When an enemy spreads false news and the media trusts it and multiplies it, it becomes a problem.

Mr Abiy said early in the conflict, Ethiopian troops faced a uniformed opposing army. But as the conflict escalated, the enemy turned into a group of bandits that was difficult to identify in the mountainous Tigray.

When the army passes through a village without seeing any movement of the enemy, many people suddenly come from behind and attack and massacre the army using Kalashnikovs or even mock-ups, he said. He claimed that in some areas of Tigray, priests carried weapons and told people to rise up against the army. Most churches are being used to bury guns, he said. He said families that had received food aid would lie about the numbers on their families and provide excessive aid to Tigrayan fighters. Our army sometimes stood for four or five days without water when ongoing fighting was taking place while the junta was busy drinking bottled water, he said, referring to Tigrayan leaders. In the end, despite claims that his army could not be defeated, Mr Abiy said conditions had become unbearable for his troops. So, we discussed for a week and decided not to put up with it anymore, he said. Mr Abiy said Ethiopia should now turn to more pressing issues, such as the Covid-19 pandemic and the construction of a massive hydropower dam on the Nile, which Sudan and Egypt oppose without a binding agreement on how water can be shared. Egypt and Sudan, which rely on the Nile for most of their freshwater, oppose any unilateral damage that could affect river flow.

