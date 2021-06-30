The Vatican Secretary of State urges the Catholic Church in Germany to unite





Berlin – Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State, urged German Catholics to set aside individual visions and needs, noting, “the community must take precedence.” Addressing several German bishops during a church service on June 29, Parolin referred to Pope Francis’ 2019 letter to the Synod Street of the Catholic Church in Germany, the German Catholic KNA reported. This reform dialogue deals with controversial issues such as Catholic sexual morality, priestly life, power and separation of powers, and the role of women in the church. Parolin urged the church in Germany “to return to a unity that does not depend on agreeing on common orientations, as is customary in politics, but on rooting in God.” He opposed “reducing the union only to a specific part, however important and significant it may be”. The KNA reported that among those who took part in the service were Bishop Georg Btzing of Limburg, president of the Conference of German Bishops; Cardinals Reinhard Marx of Munich and Freising and Rainer Maria Woelki of Cologne; Archbishop of Berlin Heiner Koch; and some other German bishops. Btzing had an audience with Francis at the Vatican on June 24 and later said the pope had encouraged the Catholic Church in Germany to “continue on the Synodal Path”. He said he had assured Francis that the church in Germany did not want to take any particular path with its reform project. Parolin’s visit marked the centenary of the beginning of diplomatic relations between the Vatican and Germany. Earlier in the day, he met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, the KNA reported. A Steinmeier spokeswoman said the president had discussed current political developments with Paroli. She said the president had expressed his concern about the growing loss of faith in the Catholic Church due to the treatment of clergy sexual abuse and stressed how important religious communities were for social cohesion.

