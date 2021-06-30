Tories in Matt Hancocks constituency support former health secretary





M att Hancock has received the support of Conservative Party members in his constituency after a Tori councilor urged colleagues not to elect the MP unless the selfish, egotistical former health secretary did not resign. Ian Houlder wrote to the local party demanding that Mr. Hancocks not be elected as a West Suffolk MP for breaking the coronavirus guideline by kissing an aide, which led to his resignation from the Cabinet. However, the West Suffolk Conservative Association said it had received a heartfelt apology from Mr Hancock after formally supporting him to continue representing the constituency. Matt has given us a heartfelt apology for the recent events, has faced the mistakes he has made both on a human and professional level and expressed sincere coercion A spokesman said: Following the resignation of Matt Hancocks as Secretary of State for Health and Social Welfare, the West Suffolk Conservative Association has received rumors. READ MORE We want to express our support for Matt, who has served our tireless electorate over the past 11 years. Matt has given us a heartfelt apology for the recent events, has faced the mistakes he has made both on a human and professional level and has expressed sincere austerity. We want to thank Matt for the outstanding work he has done as health secretary leading the country through the pandemic and overseeing the spread of the world’s best vaccination program, and we look forward to working with him as he continues to represent his constituents in Parliament. The scandal, according to Tory adviser, Mr. Houlders emailed the leader of the West Suffolk Conservative Association, showing Mr. Hancock to be a selfish, selfish man. < style="display:block;padding-top:66.675%"/> Matters of Matt Hancock case / Teli PA His conduct has been beyond pale, his honor, integrity, honesty and integrity, should there have been any, repaid beyond redemption, he said. He has disappointed every member of the public, pontiffing that everyone should make great sacrifices at the altar of the pandemic, while doing the exact opposite. Mr. Houlder, who is a member of the West Suffolk Council, also wrote directly to the MP to say: If you have a piece of integrity or honor you would resign without delay. Do a tribute to the residents of West Suffolk and stay down. Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to defend himself by not firing Mr Hancock, instead of letting him resign on Saturday, a day after CCTV footage of the hug released on May 6 was published by The Sun. Labor leader Sir Keir Starmer asked the Prime Minister in the Commons why his spokesman initially said Mr Johnson accepted Mr Hancocks’ pardon and considered the matter closed. The Prime Minister was happy to keep a health secretary in place during the pandemic which he not only thought was absolutely hopeless but he also knew he had broken the rules and was in a relationship with someone he was hiring at the expense of taxpayers not sounds like a closed case to me, said Sir Keir. Mr. Johnson replied: I read the story together with you and everyone on Friday and we had a new health secretary in the country until Saturday, who I think, given that we have a pandemic, I think to go through one health secretary to another at that speed was fast. New Health Secretary Sajid Javid also had a notable digging of his predecessor when asked on Twitter why he had not worn an NHS symbol as Mr Hancock had always relied on his jacket. It’s not about badges, but submission to the NHS, Mr. Javid replied.

