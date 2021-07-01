



In the summer of 1921, there was nothing inevitable in the Communist Party of China, not even its survival. Especially its survival. The country, then the Republic of China, was still struggling with civil strife and poverty eradication a decade after the fall of the Qing Dynasty in 1911 ended thousands of years of imperial rule. At a brick school in the French Concession of Shanghai, a neighborhood carved out of colonial colonial occupation in the 19th century, 12 men (perhaps more) gathered to create a new political force. They were less inspired by Karl Marx than by the Bolshevik Revolution, which at the time was consolidating control over the great Russian empire that had been ruled by the last tsar, Nicholas II. A century later, it is now China that bears the standard of international Communism, not the Soviet Union, which collapsed in 1991.

To hear Chinas propagandists show it and they have been in it for months before the official 100th anniversary on July 1, the rise of parties has been an unwavering march to make China a global power. In fact, it was dangerous and unsafe for years. The party suffered setbacks after setbacks, many of which they made themselves. A partisan uprising in Shanghai in 1927 was brutally suppressed, killing thousands. The remains were dispersed, with some regrouping in a rural mountainous area in Jiangxi Province, where Mao Zedong emerged as a leader. Here the revolutionaries proclaimed a Chinese Soviet in 1930 only to face annihilation by Chiang Kai-shek forces four years later. The catastrophic retreat that followed the Long March ended when what was left of the Maos army reached a shelter in Shaanxi Province a year later. One of the leaders there was Xi Zhongxun, the father of the leader of China today, Xi Jinping. From that base, the Communists fought the Japanese in World War II, while also seeking an advantage over much larger nationalist forces. After the Japanese surrender in 1945, the civil war resumed.

Presumably, the Communists prevailed, supported in part by a people struck frustrated by hardship, corruption, and violence. On October 1, 1949, Declared Mao the founding of the People’s Republic of China from the Gate of Heavenly Peace, overlooking Tiananmen Square.

What followed was a series of disasters. With the new country less than a year old, he entered the war against the United States and its allies after North Korea invaded South Korea in 1950. Although China’s volunteer forces fought with an American-led army, the cost was appalling, with 197,000 deaths, officially, though researchers have estimated that many times more were destroyed.

Mao’s most costly campaigns took place at home. In 1958, the party took the big step forward, a plan of forced agricultural collectivization and rural industrialization. Tens of millions died not only from starvation and disease from the ensuing famine, but also from torture, executions, or suicides at the hands of party officials enforcing Mao’s erroneous decrees to increase production and punish anyone who resisted.

In 1966, Mao launched the Cultural Revolution with a directive warning that revisionists were trying to overthrow the Communist Party state. The ensuing decade was rocked by violent campaigns and internal purges, even among the party elite.

In its early stages, the revolution was led by new Red Guard gangs who tortured intellectuals and anyone else who considered them an enemy of the class. Universities and museums were closed, and many historical and religious sites were looted or destroyed. In recent years, young people have been sent to the countryside, ostensibly to rekindle the rural revolutionary spirit of the parties in the early years. Among the young men sent were Xi Jinping and current Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

The overthrow only really ended with Mao’s death in 1976. As with the Big Step Forward, the number of data remains unknown, but estimates have suggested that between 500,000 and eight million people died.

Eric X. Li, a political scientist and entrepreneur in Shanghai, said this week that great self-invention was a hallmark of the Communist Party. The first re-invention, he explained, came after the party took power in 1949 and had to govern the largest country in the world. The second came after Mao’s death, when the party opened the country and committed to an economic reform program. What began with a handful of separate economic zones in the early 1980s became over the next four decades an economic juggernaut who is soon expected to become the world’s largest economy, an achievement at the heart of the parties ’justification for its control of power. They made mistakes, Mr Li said at a conference hosted by the Hong Kong Foreign Correspondents Club. Like, the Cultural Revolution was a mistake. The Big Step forward was a mistake. And they corrected the course.

The opening did not extend to politics. In 1989, thousands took to the streets in Beijing and other cities, demanding greater political freedom. The protests were peaceful, but party leader Deng Xiaoping viewed them as an existential threat. On the night of June 3 and 4, the People’s Liberation Army moved to downtown Beijing, clearing Tiananmen Square from its protest camp. As never before in China, the death toll remains a point of contention, shrouded in official secrecy.

The Chinese government was ousted, for a time, diplomatically, but after a pause Deng went ahead with the countries’ economic reforms. The grip of the Chinese grip After the Occupation of Hong Kong : A year ago, city liberties were rapidly restricted to breathtaking. But the deception had been going on for years, and many signals were lost. A year later in Hong Kong: Neighbors are asked to report to each other. Children are taught to look for traitors. The Communist Party is rebuilding the city. Design of China Post-Covid Trail : Xi Jinping, China’s leader, is seeking to balance confidence and warns as his country moves forward as other countries continue to clash with the pandemic. A challenge for US global leadership: As President Biden predicts a war between democracies and their opponents, Beijing is eager to win the other side. Red tourism is booming : New and improved attractions dedicated to the history of the Communist Parties, or a refined version of it, are attracting crowds ahead of the centennial of the parties.

In 1997, despite the reservations of many people, Britain honored its agreement and restored Hong Kong sovereignty. In 2001, the International Olympic Committee granted Beijing the right to host the 2008 Summer Games, an event that for many in China represented the emergence of countries as a modern power. In 2007, one of China’s leading scholars, Susan L. Shirk, used an oxymoron in the title of its history of domestic politics: China: The fragile superpower. Her thesis was that the country’s faith refuted the deep-rooted insecurities that seized the foundations of the Communist Party. Enter Xi Jinping, one of the generations of princes nurtured by party rule that some would say broken by him. When he emerged as the waiting leader, he was considered a reformer. After rising to the top of the party in 2012, he ruthlessly sidelined rivals and tightened party control.

In 2018, he orchestrated the removal of constitutional boundaries for presidential terms, breaking a precedent set in motion after Mao’s rule, for a leader to serve no more than two five-year terms. Mr Xis’s second term would otherwise expire at the party congress of the coming years. There is now a consensus that he intends to stay, perhaps indefinitely.

Mr Xis’s tenure has been marked by aggressive moves abroad, such as the military construction of disputed islands in the South China Sea and a tightening of political controls in the country. In Xinjiang, Mr. Xis’s government has launched a crackdown and re-education campaign that is as severe as the United States has called it genocide. After mass protests engulfed Hong Kong in 2019, Beijing struck, stripping the territory of many political freedoms that China promised to respect.

Mr Xi has doubled the ideology of the parties’ revolutionary roots and a refined history of its 100-year march. He, like many ordinary Chinese, seems to believe that the successes of countries speak for themselves. Mrs. Shirk, a researcher at the University of California, San Diego, says describing China as a fragile superpower still holds. Mr Xi, she said, still seems to fear that the entire card house could collapse suddenly, as the Soviet Union did. That is why he calls for the ideological mission of the parties and demands loyalty from the cadres and citizens. No one, she wrote, dares to tell him honestly about the costs of his policies.

