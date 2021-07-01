Some GTA municipalities change Canada Day plans to honor residential school victims

As indigenous leaders call for Canada Day to be declared a national day of mourning, some GTA municipalities say they are reformulating the day as an opportunity to learn and reflect on the obscure legitimacy of the residential school system.

Officials in the Toronto, Durham and Peel region are planning to commemorate residential school victims in a variety of ways, including lighting municipal buildings in orange, keeping a silence and lowering flags at half-staff.

Toronto Mayor John Tory said during a news conference Wednesday morning that it is important for people to learn more about Canada’s “shameful” history with indigenous peoples.

“I encourage people to take the time on Canada Day to reflect on what each of us can and should do to live up to Canadian values,” Tory said.

The push to make Canada Day a time of mourning began after 215 unmarked graves began in Kamloops, BC, in late May. Weeks later, another 751 graves were found in Saskatchewan. It was also reported Wednesday that another 182 unmarked graves had been discovered at a residential school in Cranbrooke, BC

During a phone call Wednesday with the CBC Metro Breakfast, Ontario Regional Chief Glen Hare called on Canadians to show “unity” and “respect” by mourning with Indigenous communities on July 1.

And he said the day should be officially designated as a national day of mourning by the government.

“The local people are crying and we are asking people to mourn with us we hope they do,” he said.

Hare said he wants the communities to work together in reconciliation over the next 12 months and that the country can resume celebrations in July 2022.

“Let’s honor what happened to the residential school students and we will all have a good time as we move forward together,” he said.

Canada Day should be a time of reflection, of learning, say GTA mayors

Toryalso announced how the CN Tower and the Toronto sign will light up in orange in solidarity with the indigenous communities.

Many leaders and indigenous communities have encouraged Canadians to wear orange on Canada Day as a way to honor and accept victims of the school housing system.

Mississauga Mayor Bonnie Crombie announced via Twitter that the city council approved a motion Wednesday to change Canada’s virtual city event to “a time of reflection.”

This year, @citymississauga will mark #KanadaDita otherwise. Thank you to my Council colleagues for unanimously supporting my motion to change our virtual event into a time of reflection. Mississauga stands in solidarity with indigenous communities across Canada. –@BonnieCrombie

Brampton will also host a virtual event featuring performances by indigenous artists, such as Twin Flames, Tom Wilson andiskw, according to the city’s website.

Back in Toronto, Canada’s East York Day Committee has issued a statement saying it has replaced its planned celebrations with a call for residents to spend the day in “personal examination of what it means to you are Canadian “.

“We urge all East Yorkers to spend Canada Day learning more about the history of colonization and the lasting effects it has had on the original peoples of this country,” the statement said.

She said a moment of silence will be held in East York at 2:15 p.m. tomorrow to honor the memory of children found in unmarked graves in residential schools.

Mayor Dave Ryan said in an interview with CBCNews that his city has changed the name of the Canada Day event to “Consider Canada” and that the events will focus on “education, reconciliation and reflection.”

“There is no right way to do this. Everyone should make an effort with which they feel comfortable, to accept this very dark page in our history,” he said.

Ryan said the city hall will be lit in orange, flags will be lowered to half-mast and the city is encouraging residents to attend an entrance light memorial to honor the memory of the residential school victims.

As for Canada Day celebrations in the future, he said he thinks they will change forever.

“I think a form of recognizing our total history will become part of all our celebrations moving forward.”