Neutral Switzerland plans to buy dozens of US F-35 fighter jets

US Air Force F-35A Lightning II aircraft fly from Britain to the United States on July 13, 2016.

Switzerland has chosen the Lockheed Martins F-35A Lightning II as its next-generation fighter jet, the government said on Wednesday, angering opponents who have promised a new referendum to overturn what they called an unnecessary Ferrari opportunity.

The $ 5.5 billion deal adds a 15th nation to the world’s largest weapons project, a family of interconnected, single-engine aircraft to be used by the United States and its allies and partners.

It came along with a $ 2.1 billion deal to buy the Patriot surface-to-air missile system from US group Raytheon, with European competitors losing in both deals.

The F-35 has faced numerous budget overruns, delays and technical setbacks, but is building export momentum. Critics say the project, valued at trillions of dollars throughout its life, has seen costs rise as it fails to meet capability goals.

Neutral Switzerland will buy 36 F-35As after an estimate found it had the highest overall benefit at the lowest overall cost, the government said.

The aircraft beat bids from Boeings F / A-18 Super Hornet, Rafale from Frances Dassault and Eurofighter with four nations built by Airbus, Italys Leonardo and Britains BAE Systems backed by Germany and Spain.

The decision drew immediate criticism from anti-armaments campaigns and left-wing parties who will now launch a campaign for a referendum on the issue, Switzerland’s third vote to buy fighter jets.

Voters seven years ago refused to buy the Gripen aircraft from Swedens Saab, while the 6 billion Swiss franc ($ 6.5 billion) funding that led to the decision to buy the F-35As was narrowly approved last year.

Opponents say Switzerland does not need the latest fighter jets to defend its Alpine territory, which a supersonic aircraft can pass in 10 minutes.

The decision is simply incomprehensible, said Priska Seiler Graf, a left-leaning Social Democrat (SP) MP who has raised cost concerns.

It is not just about buying them, but maintenance and operating costs, she added. We must seek a European solution that we do not want to be dependent on the United States.

The government chose the Patriot missile system over the Franco-Italian group Eurosam.

Defense Secretary Viola Amherd said the F-35As were chosen because they were the most impressive performer in a rating and offered the best value for money.

The total costs of 15.5 billion francs ($ 16.7 billion) came to 2 billion francs cheaper than the other lowest bidder, the government said, based on the purchase and operation of the aircraft over 30 years.

“We would not have bought a Ferrari if a VW did and Ferrari would be three times more expensive,” Amherd told a news conference.

The Swiss parliament must now approve the funds for the acquisition, with the debate scheduled for early next year. May debate costs and terms, but not reconsider model choice.

Cynthia Griggs (GS-11) / ACC / US Air Force Photo by Cynthia Dozens of F-35 Air Force Taxi fighters on the runway in preparation for a combat power drill on November 19, 2018, at Hill Air Force Base, Utah.

The fighter’s decision was closely watched as the first of three confrontations ahead of Finland and Canada.

The fifth-generation undercover fighter Lockheeds recently added Poland to its list of European clients that includes Belgium, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway and Britain.

US President Joe Biden had lobbied for US companies when he met with his Swiss counterpart while in Geneva for his summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin this month.

Analysts said the decision to scrap European fighter jets and the air-to-surface missile offer could be seen as a Swiss opposition to the European Union at a time of strained relations between Bern and Brussels following the breakdown of talks on a new deal that govern trade and other matters.

By doubling U.S. suppliers, the government could oppose 49.8% of voters who opposed funding last year.

Anti-gun activists say Switzerland, which last waged a foreign war more than 200 years ago and has no distinct enemies, does not need the latest fighters.

But supporters have said Switzerland should be able to defend itself without relying on others.

Jonas Campus, political secretary of the Group for an Armyless Switzerland, said he was confident of winning a referendum against the F-35As.

The government can expect a heavy loss in the vote. Subsequent polls in September (2020) showed a clear rejection of the F-35 among the voting population, he said.

Marionna Schlatter, a lawmaker with the Green Party, said the September poll was too close to ignore opposition concerns.

People do not want a Ferrari in the air, she said.