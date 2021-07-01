2021 World College Results: Mississippi State Beats Vanderbilt to Win First National Championship

For the first time in school history, the State of Mississippi can claim a national championship.

And when Bulldog fans tell how it happened, the story will begin with the start of Will Bednar pitcher. Setting just three days off, Bednar kept the Vanderbilt formation unlikely for six periods, surpassing Commodore star Kumar Rocker, who had never lost a World College game.

The lineup accumulates consistently throughout the game, with two home runs in the early seventh helping seal a reigning national champion and hand over the Mississippi state baseball crown in a 9-0 win in Wednesday’s Finals Game 3.

Coming in this year, the Bulldogs had made 11 appearances at the World Series College without a title, third in most of every team in college baseball. The state of Mississippi as a school had never won a national championship in any sport.

It was not the eighth consecutive unit that the Commodores suffered blows, but it would be their only one in the final match. Bednar scored four and walked on his six free-kicks and relief ace Landon Sims caught the ball with three goalless openings, four assists and one walk to allow the kick.

Vanderbilt continued to play clumsy defense as he finished Series World College with 13 errors, most of the eight teams that played in the tournament. The state of Mississippi had zero errors during its title.

A mistake in the first half gave the Bulldogs the lead. Rocker’s Acomebacker with a runner at first seemed like a double routine, but the right-hander lost the second base and threw the ball into the center field, placing runners in the corner. The next clash, first base Luke Hancock, set up a flying saucer to give Mississippi State a 1-0 lead.

The Bulldogs added tworuns in the second start and two more in the fifth, the last run that followed Rocker from the tumulus. They then opened the doors open on the seventh with four runs. Attractor Logan Tanner hit a solo homer and first-time striker Kellum Clark hit a three-pointer to the right to make it 9-0.

Sporting News provides live updates from World Series 3 College Series Final Games between Vanderbilt and Mississippi State (all Eastern times).

World Series Final College Updates Updates, Highlights from Games 3

10:05 pm:Here are the final finals for winning the Mississippi State National Championship.

10:01 pm: Noland tries a shot on goal, but it is off-target. The state of Mississippi has won the 2021 College World Series.

10:00.Sims catches Keegan looking. Two exits now in the ninth.

9:57 pm:Vaz goes to cut. One time

9:54 pm End of Ninth:Jordan flies right. The state of Mississippi is returning to the field to end this series.

9:53 pm:Forsythe singles to give the Bulldogs a two-sided founder at first.

21:49 pm:Thomas Schultz will enter the field for Commodores.

9:46 pm Eighth End:Bradfield turns to choosing the strongest man to end the entry, and the Bulldogs now only have to take three more au to win the College World Series.

9:45 pm:Gonzalez walks in to place two runners for the Commodores at the end of the eighth row.

9:40 pm:Carter Young spoils the non-hitting combination with a single in the middle.

9:34 pm Eighth End:Murphy blocks runner-up in third place to hold the game in Mississippi State 9-0 lead.

9:31 pm:Hancock singles on the right and an error on the field by Thomas allows him to reach second.

9:31 pm:The College World Series announced that it has set the attendance record for total attendance, attendance of the final series and participation in the finals of the Games 3.

9:27 pm Seventh End:Sims goes 1-2-3 with an attacking pair. The Bulldogs now have just six scores left to complete the no-hit combination and win the College World Series.

9:24 pm:Landon Sims is now in the mound for the Bulldogs. Bednar completes his walk with six entries, no kicks, three walks and four attacks.

9:21 pm The end of the seven presidents:A line-up at the third base completes the start, but the Bulldogs are in full command of this one.

9:15 pm:A walk released by McElvain in Forsythe brings a new pitcher. Luke Murphy now for the Commodores.

9:13 after the Mississippi State match:The young man calls the first pitch he sees on the right wall of the field for a three-run home run. The Bulldogs have opened this open game.State Mississippi extends the lead to 9-0.

21:13:Skinner walks in to place two runners at base for Clark.

9:09 pm:Dubrule follows the home run with a base kick to the right. Runners at first with an exit for Skinner.

9:08 pm Mississippi State game day:Tanner starts a home run on the left field, his 15th home run this season, to build on the Bulldogs’ lead.The state of Mississippi increases the lead to 6-0.

9:04 pm Sixth End:Bednar, taking short breaks, has now gone through six bouts without allowing a shot for Vanderbilt in the College World Series title game. The Bulldogs are nine away from winning a national championship.

8:59 pm End of Sixth High:McElvain hits James to leave Allen second.

8:57 pm:Allen takes his second night kick with a double kick to the right of the field line. Runner in the scoring position now with two outs in the top six inning.

8:52 pm Fifth End:Bednar continues to dominate. He put Commodores in order, locked in with a shot by Isaiah Thomas, as he continued to hold Vanderbilt off the hit column.

8:46 pm Fifth End:McElvain catches Clark seeking to block the charged bases and avoid any further damage. The state of Mississippi now leads up to five runs.

8:43 pm:Skinner hits out. Clark now up with two outlets and loaded bases.

8:42 pm:McElvain walks to Dubrule to set up bases with one away.

8:38 pm:Chris McElvain is the new pitcher for the Commodores.

8:36 pm Mississippi Mission Game:Allen delivers with a base kick to score the Bulldogs’ fifth run in the game. That would make it to Rocker’s night and his Vanderbilt career.The state of Mississippi increases the lead to 5-0.

8:33 pm Mississippi State Scoring Games:Hancock singles out the middle to drive in Jordan and puts corner runners for Tanner.The state of Mississippi increases the lead to 4-0.

8:32 pm:James starts shaking. Hancock colliding now with a chance to drive in more runs after hitting a sacrificial flight to give the state of Mississippi the early lead.

8:30 pm:Jordan and Allen start fifth with a pair of singles to put two runners in the base for Kamren James without anyone.

8:26 pm Fourth End:Bednar again puts the Commodores in order. Vanderbilt has walked three times, but the team remains outside the strike column during the first four starts.

8:19 pm Fourth End:After the walk, Rocker hits the other three in order to block the runner. Commodores that collide hoping to cut back on this deficit.

8:13 pm:Another field error by the Commodores as Dubrule reaches a ground ball kicked by Noland. Vanderbilt has 12 errors so far this College World Series.

8:10 pm Third end:Bednar responds with a warning of his 1-2-3 with three pitch. The Bulldogs take a 3-0 lead.

8:05 pm Third highest end:Rocker puts the Bulldogs in order, with the first appearance coming in this impressive running catch from Bradfield.

20:00 End of second:Bednar opens the next two batters to place the side.

7:57 pm:Jones steals the second base to put a runner in the scoring position with one away.

7:55 pm:Spencer Jones works an 11-step walk to give Vanderbilt a top runner.

7:49 pm Second Second End:Allen points to the right, but the damage is done. The Bulldogs now lead with three runs.

7:48 pm Mississippi State Scoring Game:Jordan puts a hit base on the left line of the field for a pair that brings Skinner. Still two out with a runner in goal position for Allen.The state of Mississippi increases the lead to 3-0.

7:44 pm Mississippi State Scoring Games:Lane Forsythe opens one on the shortstop that allows Dubrule to score. Now two away with a runner in second place for Jordan.The state of Mississippi increases the lead to 2-0.

7:43 pm:Clark comes out on the right, but the slow roller allows both runners to move to the scoring position. One far on top of the second.

7:40 pm:Now Brayland Skinner walks in to set up a pair of baserunners for the Bulldogs. Kellum Clark is now on the bat with a chance to drive on a run.

7:39 pm:Scotty Dubrule leads Mississippi State’s second start with a walk.

7:34 pm First End:Noland makes a 6-4-3 double play as Bednar is able to save from the start without letting anyone score.

7:30 pm:Keegan walks in to place two runners at the base now for Parker Noland.

7:27 pm:After hitting Enrique Bradfield Jr., Bednar walks Javier Vaz to set up a runner for Dominic Keegan.

7:21 pm First end First:Rocker hits Logan Tanner to leave a competitor ahead, but damage is done as the Bulldogs take an early lead at the Commodores.

7:16 pm Mississippi State Note Game:The Bulldogs strike first as Hancock raises a sacrificial flight to the right field that marks Jordan and gives the state of Mississippi the lead. The third game in a row they have scored first.The state of Mississippi takes the lead 1-0.

7:12 pm:What should have been a double play on a ground ball to get back to the Rocker results in a shooting error from Vanderbilt’s initial pitcher and puts runners into the corner with a departure for Luke Hancock.

7:12 pm:Rocker makes a turn inside Tanner Allen and gets the call to strike three. First from the beginning.

7:09 pm:Rowdey Jordan likes the first field he sees and puts a fast field in the right field for a leading single.

7:07 pm:Vanderbilt is taking the field to prepare to throw the first field in this field.

6:45 pm:No rain delay in Omaha tonight. The weather is partly cloudy and has dropped to 84 degrees there, according to Weather Channel.

6:30 pm:Here’s how the two teams will line up for the final game of the college baseball season.

How to watch the finals of the College World Series 2021 game 3

ESPN continues its World Series College coverage with the third game of the series to be broadcast on ESPN2.

Viewers will also be able to broadcast the College World Series finals on ESPN + or fuboTV, which offers a free seven-day trial.

Schedule of college world series, scores

Monday, June 28th

result Vanderbilt 8, State of Mississippi 2

Tuesday, June 29th

result State Mississippi 13, Vanderbilt 2

Wednesday, June 30th