IMF, World Bank say Sudan meets initial debt relief criteria
CAIRO (AP) The World Bank and International Monetary Fund announced that Sudan has met the initial criteria for over $ 50 billion in external debt relief, another step for the East African nation to reunite with the international community after nearly three decades of isolation.
The two international financial institutions said in a joint statement Tuesday that Sudan has taken the necessary steps to begin obtaining debt relief, which amounts to over 90% of the nations’s total external debt. They said Sudan would benefit from the relief if it continued on its current path of reform for another three years.
Debt relief will support Sudan in implementing substantial reforms to improve the lives of its people by allowing resources to be released to tackle poverty and improve social conditions, the IMF said.
Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the IMF, hailed the measures taken by the Sudanese transitional authorities in recent months that led to this historic moment under challenging conditions exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
The joint military-civilian government of Sudan that has ruled the African country since a popular uprising of 2019 has taken a series of bold steps in an effort to revive a hit-and-run economy in which smuggling is rampant. They include moving its currency, starting to address large government subsidies, especially in fuel, and seeking investment from international donors.
But some measures also threaten to further impoverish some of the poorest countries and have faced opposition from pro-democracy activists who led the popular uprising against autocrat Omar al-Bashir who ruled Sudan for nearly 30 years.
Al-Bashir was ousted by the military in April 2019 amid a public revolt against his Islamist-backed rule. The country has since been on a fragile path to democracy, with formidable economic challenges posing a major threat to that transition.
Georgieva from the IMF urged authorities to support and expand the implementation of reforms, adding that the IMF will continue to support the government to ensure a more prosperous future for the country.
The announcement from the World Bank and IMF also included $ 2 billion in grants dedicated to fighting poverty and supporting a sustainable economic recovery for three years.
Today marks an important milestone that will enable Sudan to significantly reduce its debt burden. This is a potential transformative outcome for a nation of 44 million people that has suffered from conflict, instability and economic isolation for decades, said World Bank Group President David Malpass.
Sudanese Prime Minister Abdullah Hamdok also hailed the decision as an important moment, which came after tireless work, commitment and strong partnership with the international community.
This is a great day for Sudan and reaffirms that all the efforts and sacrifices of the Sudanese people are recognized and rewarded, he said.
The Sudanese interim government has sought to reintegrate the country into the international community as it faces formidable political, security and economic challenges.
The country was an international pariah after being placed on the United States list of state sponsors of terror in the 1990s. This largely excluded Sudan from the global economy.
Former President Donald Trump removed Sudan from the blacklist after the transitional government agreed to pay $ 335 million in compensation to victims of attacks carried out by the Osama bin Ladens al-Qaeda network while the terror leader was living in Sudan. The departure was also an incentive for Sudan to normalize ties with Israel.
The World Bank and the IMF said the normalization of Sudan would give it the opportunity to have critical additional financial resources to strengthen its economy and improve social conditions.
Sudanese protesters, meanwhile, took to the streets of the capital Khartoum and other cities across the country on Wednesday. They called for justice for fellow protesters killed in the uprising against al-Bashir and the repression that followed his overthrow.
Authorities opposed the protest with all available police forces, special services and the army. ” Officials said in a statement that more than 50 police officers were injured.
An Associated Press video showed forces using tear gas to disperse protesters heading to the presidential palace in Khartoum. No casualties were reported.
Local media reported that police arrested several al-Bashir supporters at a hotel in Khartoum. The daily al-Tayar reported that several protesters were also arrested. She shared an 18-second video showing police in uniform in a truck with one beating a protester.
