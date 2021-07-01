CNO Gilday: Narrow budgets require balance between readiness, modernization

While the Navy is focused on the readiness to prevent the pitfalls of an overloaded and untrained force, it must also manage the need for modernization with the current fleet maintenance, the senior service official said today.

Asked about seafarers’ duties and assets and their effects on retention, Chief of Maritime Operations Adm. Mike Gilday described a service need to appropriately balance modernization with forward-looking readiness and functionality.

I think my priority is to bring in the best navy we can every day. And also at the same time, I am making future-focused investments in Navy growth at a sustained pace. I think as we emerge from this Global Post Review led by SECDEF, I think it is an opportunity to have an honest discussion based on the budget we have now, about what we want to spend on current readiness because it is expensive . I believe you need and want a navy, a naval corps, a coast guard there. We need to be ahead to be relevant to the issue, Gilday said during a virtual presentation at the WEST 2021 conference, supported by the American Maritime Institute and AFCEA.

I think we need to take a deeper look at our daily commitments and make sure they have enough priority in relation to not only those who were responsible for today, but also our modernization for tomorrow, he added.

The CNO said its priority for training and preparedness stems from the lessons learned the service received after the 2017 shipwreck fatalities, including the consequences of capacity priority over maintenance and training.

Some of what we learned are investments we made 10, 15 years ago came at a cost. And so, we invested in capacity that is shipbuilding at the expense of maintenance, at the expense of training, at the expense of sailors, numbers of sailors on the ship, at the expense of ammunition and magazines and the supply of parts to supply rooms, Gilday said .

And I do not want to go back to that. I do not want to go back to that place because the cost was very, very high in this case regarding the loss of life.

During the panel, the Marine Corps Commander, General David Berger noted that he is reducing the force of completion of services to ensure that the entire force is fully ready.

We would not have an empty force. None of the service chiefs will have an empty force. So we were reducing the force, we were contracting it to the size we could make it to 100 percent, Berger said. We can all have trained. We can fill there, there will be no holes in our strength. So the size of the force was reduced so that its magnitude was at what we could afford.

In response to a question about refusal of duties, Berger stressed that it is a difficult undertaking for Joint Chiefs to manage the demands of combat commanders.

But in reality, the defense secretary has to make difficult decisions about where to accept strategic risk. And that’s our job, I’m going to advise him and say no by saying no to a task. That is not the goal. “The point is to have more tasks than we have strength, skills and capacity, so as a nation we are ready to accept what degree of risk,” Berger said.

“And I think this secretary has clearly shown that he wants and is ready to make those kinds of decisions. And we were giving him the best advice we could, “he added, referring to Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.

On Tuesday, the admiral who oversees the Navy budget described preparedness as a service priority focused on building the 2022 Fiscal Year budget.

“Clearly, Marins Corps is investing to invest.” Adm. Adm. John Gumbleton, Navys deputy assistant secretary for budget, said during a special panel on WEST 2021. “The Navy is currently waiting for forces to support what we have, so we do not have an empty force.

