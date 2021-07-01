



“Anyone who dares to try will find their heads drenched in blood against a huge steel wall forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese,” Xi added, in comments that later appeared to have softened in government. own English translation

Speaking in front of a reported crowd of 70,000 at a highly choreographed ceremony in Tiananmen Square, Xi delivered a strongly nationalist speech in which he claimed that only the party could ensure China’s continued stability and any attempt to separate it from the country would fail. “Without the Communist Party, there will be no new China,” Xi said, applauding and applauding.

The President’s speech closed a rainy morning of occasional celebrations in the capital to mark the party’s centenary, including patriotic songs, speeches by officials, and flights by the People’s Liberation Army Air Force.

The Chinese Communist Party was secretly founded in a small brick house in the former French Concession of Shanghai by about a dozen delegates, in July 1921. Its subsequent rise and continued monopoly over power has confused its critics, with the party proving capable of changing at crucial moments to ensure the survival of its authoritarian rule with one party. Under its founder and former chairman, Mao Zedong, millions of people died of starvation during prolonged periods of famine and political crisis. Today, China is the second largest economy in the world, with some estimates suggesting it is ready to overtake the United States. Thursday’s celebrations, however, follow a tumultuous two years for the unelected party, marked by its perceived mistreatment of the initial Covid-19 explosion in Wuhan in December 2019, raising international outrage over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang and the subsequent rise and suppression of pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong. Numerous challenges also lie ahead, from a slowing economy, an aging population and a shrinking workforce, to an increasingly united democratic West that is determined to oppose China’s growth. Speaking Thursday, Xi, perhaps the country’s most powerful leader since Mao, announced that the party had fulfilled its centennial goal of creating a “moderate prosperous society” in China. “We are now marching with sure steps towards the second goal of the centennial of China’s construction into a great modern socialist country in all respects,” Xi said. In his keynote address, the Chinese leader did not just focus on the past, but rather looked to the next generation of the Communist Party, urging young people to “meet the expectations of the times.” “Chinese youth in the new era must take responsibility for the great renewal of the Chinese nation itself, strengthen their ambition, their backbone and their belief in being Chinese.” Major renovation is a term often used to describe China’s consent under party administration. Relying on the topic, Xi said that only under the party’s continued leadership could the country fulfill the “Chinese Dream of Great National Renewal”. ‘The Holy Preaching’ In a continuation of his harsh foreign policy, Xi said while China would welcome “helpful suggestions” from other governments, it would not accept “sacred sermon. On the subject of Taiwan, the self-governing democratic island that the Chinese government has long held is part of its territory, Xi said its “reunification” with the territory was part of the “historic mission” of the Communist Party. The Chinese leader also vowed to “complete loss” Taiwan “independence”. In the past, Xi has refused to rule out the use of force in his efforts to “reunite” Taiwan and the territory, and although he did not make similar threats in Thursday’s speech, the Chinese leader called for the country’s armed forces to be raised to “world-class standards”. “We need to accelerate the modernization of the national defense and armed forces,” Xi said. In response to Xi’s speech, Taipei said his determination to defend the island’s sovereignty and democracy remains “unwavering”. And at a time when Hong Kong civil liberties are increasingly under threat from new national security legislation passed by Beijing, Xi said on Thursday that “social stability” should be maintained at China’s main financial center, as well as China’s “sovereignty (and) security.” The annual pro-democracy protest march of July 1 in Hong Kong was canceled for the first time in 18 years on Thursday, and thousands of police patrolled the city streets to see any signs of dissent. “No one should underestimate the great determination, strong will and extraordinary ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity,” Xi said.

