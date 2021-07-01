Russia hits new peak of daily deaths amid Delta spread

Russia today reported 672 coronavirus deaths in the past 24 hours, according to a government list, setting a high pandemic of casualties for the third day in a row.

The government coronavirus task force also confirmed 23,543 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, most as of January 17, including 7,597 in Moscow.

This comes as health clinics in Moscow will begin offering booster vaccine pictures against Covid-19 today, the city mayor said, as Russian officials try to contain an increase in cases blamed on the highly contagious Delta variant.

The health ministry had said revaccination would begin on July 1, news agencies reported, making Russia one of the first countries in the world to officially launch a boost program for people already fully vaccinated.

Recent coronavirus histories

Meanwhile, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said revaccination was available with any of Russia’s four registered vaccines.

However, he decided that the main flag Sputnik V and Sputnik-Light one component will initially be used in eight clinics across the city.

The health ministry yesterday issued new regulations that formally recommended revaccination, news agencies said.

WHO warns of another wave of coronavirus in Europe

A 10-week drop in new coronavirus infections across Europe is over and a new wave of infections is inevitable if citizens and governments do not stay disciplined, said WHO Europe head Hans Kluge in a press conference.

Last week, the number of new cases increased by 10%, driven by increased mixing, travel, rallies and easing social restrictions, Mr Kluge said.

“This is happening in the context of a rapidly evolving situation. A new variant of concern – the Delta variant – and in a region where despite tremendous efforts by member states, millions remain unvaccinated,” he said.

“There will be a new wave in the WHO European region if we do not stay disciplined,” he added.

Japan is likely to extend Covid emergency measures

Japan is likely to extend coronavirus control measures in the greater Tokyo area by two weeks or more, four government sources said today, as infection numbers dragged on less than a month before the start of the Summer Olympics.

The Japanese capital and three neighboring prefectures are among the areas under an almost ’emergency’ state that will last until July 11, but a recent surge in infections has officials leaning toward keeping restrictions in place – a move that could affect the number of spectators allowed Olympic venues, sources said.

Depending on the degree of strain on the medical system, the government could restore a full state of emergency for Tokyo, sources said. New infections in the host city of the Olympics rose to 714 on Wednesday, the highest in more than a month.

A decision is expected around July 8, when International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach will arrive in Japan, sources said.

The Olympics will start on July 23 but many in Japan oppose holding the event, which medical experts have warned could trigger another wave of infections.

The ‘quasi’ state of emergency catches viewers to 5,000. Organizers of the Olympics have said spectators will be allowed up to half the country’s capacity or a maximum of 10,000, provided the emergency restrictions are lifted.

Spectators from outside have already been banned and some members of the ruling coalition have begun to favor having no spectators at the Olympics, sources said.

Fresh clumps appear in Australia

The State of New South Wales (NSW) of Australia warned today that a significant number of new Covid-19 cases were being found in the community, raising fears of fresh groups after reporting an increase in new infections for the third day in a row. .

With the state capital Sydney in the midst of a two-week blockade to contain an outbreak of the highly contagious Delta variant, authorities said half of today’s 24 new cases had spent time in the community when they were infectious.

People queuing for a vaccine in Sydney, Australia

“(This) is a concern. This is what we will see in the coming days and beyond as a measure of our success,” NSW Prime Minister Gladys Berejiklian told reporters.

Ms Berejiklian said many people with flu-like symptoms were ignoring blocking orders and “were doing their business”.

“We can’t let that happen … we assume you have a virus or that the people you come in contact with have the virus and act accordingly,” she said.

Australia is battling simultaneous outbreaks of infections in several states and nearly half of all Australians are under house arrest orders to prevent any major Delta-type outbreaks.

Sydney, Perth, Brisbane and Darwin imposed blockades in recent days, the following months in which Australia had almost eliminated the virus.

Thai Resort opens again for tourists

Vaccinated foreign tourists will fly today to the Thai resort island of Phuket, the first to return to beaches and golf courses under a pilot program to revive a tourism industry destroyed by the new coronavirus.

Under the “Phuket Sandbox” plan, foreign tourists vaccinated against Covid-19 will not have to spend any time in quarantine and can move around the island freely.

After 14 days, provided the three coronavirus tests they need to take are negative, they can travel elsewhere in the country.

Photo file. Thai health officials take temperatures in Phuket, Thailand

Millions of people visited Phuket each year before the pandemic, and the government and the tourism industry hope the reopening will help save its damaged economy.

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has flown to Phuket to oversee the reopening, with 249 tourists arriving on flights from Israel, Abu Dhabi and Qatar.

“Most Israelis have been vaccinated and they will be the main group of tourists entering Thailand this time,” said a spokesman for the Covid-19 government force.

The government expects about 100,000 foreign tourists to visit Phuket in the third quarter of this year and generate 8.9 billion baht (€ 234 million) in revenue.