The steel industry in the UK welcomes the expansion of protectionist tariffs Steel industry





The steel industry has welcomed the extension of government measures to protect the ailing sector from a flood of cheap imports. Liz Truss, the international trade minister, said the government had abolished the Commercial Assets Authority, a public body that had said protectionist tariffs and quotas for 10 types of steel product should be maintained for three years, but removed for nine others. The industry said last month that supporting the TRA decision would be complete madness. Instead, Truss said the government would now extend specific powers to extend import limits to five of the nine steel products that would otherwise have been freed from any restrictions. The safeguards will be extended for one year. Out-of-quota imports will face a 25% tariff, she said. The ruling shows the government is more open than its predecessors to take protectionist measures to help a sector that has suffered crisis after crisis in recent years. The European Union introduced quotas in 2019, while the UK was still an EU member, in a bid to ensure that the 25% tariffs set by then-US President Donald Trump would not result in a steel flood that would to deviate to Europe. The measures came amid growing concern for EU manufacturers, already struggling with overcapacity, further hurt by a cheap steel influx from China, where manufacturers have lower labor costs and are often subsidized by the state. While business minister Sajid Javid had previously drawn criticism for opposing plans to restrict the flow of Chinese steel to Europe. The UK Steel trade body welcomed the current governments’ new stance on extending safeguards, initially imposed by the EU, saying it would protect an industry that generates $ 2 billion a year in revenue and directly employs 33,700 people. UK Steels CEO Gareth Stace said lifting restrictions on steel imports, in line with the TRA decision, would cost the industry hundreds of millions a year. He said: Government interventions will prevent a projected overseas steel wave from flooding our market, which would cost our labor, investment and ability to decarbonize as a sector, threatening the UK’s path to zero. But the Unite union warned that cans had just hit the road, with steelmakers likely to be put back under pressure from cheap imports. Excessive global supply, especially of cheap Chinese steel, has hurt UK steelmakers who are already struggling with high levels of business and energy costs compared to other countries. British Steel was bought from insolvency by Chinese firm Jingye in March 2020, shortly before the pandemic hit the UK, as the future of steel works owned by Sanjeev Guptas GFG Alliance have been called into question by scandal over financial backer Greensill Capital . Large steel products in Port Talbot, owned by Indian conglomerate Tata, have also been consistently at the center of job fears. UK steel cannot limp from crisis to crisis like this, said Unite assistant general secretary Steve Turner. We urgently need a government plan and support to bring some stability and security to this strategically vital sector. Labors international trade secretary Emily Thornberry said the government had made a turnaround due to heavy lobbying by steel workers and Labor figures in parliament, pushing for a last-minute change. She said the ART needs to be urgently reformed before any other Britains business faces the anxiety and uncertainty the British steel industry has faced in recent weeks.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/business/2021/jul/01/uk-steel-industry-welcomes-extension-protectionist-tariffs-china The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos