Australia’s mixed messages about Covid vaccines sow confusion

The spread of vaccines in Australia has been slow and chaotic, with government leaders and health advisers sending mixed messages. The country’s highest professional body for doctors says it is recommending that people follow the guidelines from the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunization when deciding which Covid vaccine to take. ATAGI advises the Minister of Health on vaccine issues in Australia. “We are recommending that you follow the advice of experts, but at the end of the day, people can make their own decisions because these are all safe and effective vaccines,” Omar Khorshid, president of the Australian Medical Association, said on Thursday. Squawk “on CNBC Box Asia. “ While Australia has had comparative success in keeping infections under control, it is facing some restrictions on the supply of vaccines. Currently, only Pfizer-BioNTech and Oxford-AstraZeneca pictures are approved for use and both require two doses for complete immunization. Mixed messages from the Australian government and ATAGI have created confusion and hesitation about available vaccines and their safety.

What are the experts saying?

ATAGI says people between the ages of 16 and 59 are preferred to take Pfizer pictures while the government says those people can choose AstraZeneca after consulting their doctors. The Pfizer shootings are in the absence of location and reports say most doses can only arrive in the third trimester. advisory group recommendation came after the data showed that there were higher risks and the severity of an extremely rare blood clotting disorder known as thrombosis and thrombocytopenia syndrome was observed in connection with the use of AstraZeneca vaccines observed in Australian adults in their 50s .

People line up in front of a vaccination center in Sydney on June 24, 2021, as residents were largely barred from leaving the city to stop a growing explosion of the highly contagious Delta Covid-19 variant that spread to other regions. SAEED KHAN | AFP | Getty Images

For those 60 and older, the group said the benefits of taking the AstraZeneca dose outweighed the risks of developing blood clots.

What does the government say?

On Monday, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said those under the age of 60 could get the AstraZeneca vaccine if they wished, provided they discussed it with their doctors. The country will implement a new “no-fault compensation” scheme for general practitioners administering Covid-19 vaccines, he added.

“ATAGI advice speaks to a preference for AstraZeneca to be available and made available to those preferred for those over 60. But the advice does not preclude people under 60 from getting the AstraZeneca vaccine,” Morrison said. according to an official transcript of his press conference. “So if you want to get the AstraZeneca vaccine, then we’ll encourage you to … go and have that discussion with your GP,” he said.

Vaccine advancement

Khorshid from the Australian Medical Association said that despite mixed messages and political tactics, the spread of vaccines is progressing relatively well. He said about two-thirds of Australia’s most vulnerable population have already received at least one dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and will receive their second doses. more showed statistics compiled by “Our World in Data” slightly more than 23% of the population has received at least one dose of vaccine and only about 6% have been completely inoculated.

An aerial view of Sixty Martin Place, Sydney, Australia. Mark Syke | View Photos | Universal Images Group Getty Images