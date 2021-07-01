As China’s Communist Party turns 100, Xi warns that he will not be harassed





The crowd waved flags, sang and cheered in unison made for television. Troops marched and planes flew high in perfect formations. And Xi Jinping, dressed in a Mao costume for the centennial of the Chinese Communist Party, warned rivals that efforts to thwart the rise of China would face a Great Wall of Steel. Mr Xi, the strongest Chinese leader in generations, gave a defiant tone in a speech in Beijing on Thursday that celebrated 100 years since the party was formed by revolutionaries gathered in a colonial neighborhood of Shanghai. The speech, like the whole day, was loaded with symbols intended to show that China and its ruling party would not tolerate foreign obstacles in its path to becoming a superpower. At times, Mr. Xis’s funny words seemed as directed at Washington as hundreds of millions of Chinese watched on their televisions and smartphones. The biggest applause from the Covid-elected audience at Tiananmen Square came when he declared that China would not be pushed around.

The Chinese people will never allow foreign forces to harass, oppress or enslave us, he said. Anyone who cheats nurses to do so will break his head and shed blood on the Great Wall of steel made of meat and the blood of 1.4 billion Chinese people.

Mr Xis’s address was one of the most anticipated of his nearly nine years in power and was even more significant because he seeks to extend his rule. The feast was Mr. Xis’s chance to cement a place, at least implicitly, in a daisy of Chinese era-defining leaders, most notably Mao Zedong and Deng Xiaoping. Mr Xi has sought to portray himself as a transformational leader leading China into a new era of global strength and the rule of a rejuvenated party. And the script focused on conveying a modern, powerful, peaceful and secure nation as most of the world still struggles with the pandemic. He trumpeted the success of the parties in destroying Covid-19, reducing poverty and vigorously extinguishing dissent in Hong Kong, the former British colony. With a splash of war rhetoric, he dismissed outside challenges, claiming that Beijing had little appetite for what it saw as sacred preaching. Well never accept lectures without arrogance from those master teachers! Mr Xi said, drawing an outcry from the seated crowd of party members, schoolchildren and veterans. The roar of a distant thunder made Mr. Xis words, and dozens of large, red flags raised around the square slammed into the wind.

As is customary in such speeches, Mr. Xi did not explicitly mention China’s tensions with the United States and other rivals. But his attempt to portray unity carries an unmistakable sense as Beijing faces new challenges abroad. The Biden administration has cast the United States as the leader of a global war to defend democratic ideals against the spread of the authoritarian model in China. President Biden has been quick to mobilize Western allies to put pressure on China over human rights and tensions in the South China Sea. Beijing has been particularly inflamed by Western sanctions on Hong Kong and the western region of Xinjiang, two countries where Mr Xi has tightened control of parties with draconian measures. His speech made it clear in the United States, the audience in China will not miss it, said Deng Yuwen, a former editor of a Communist Party newspaper now living in the United States, by telephone. His other message that stood out was that the party is representative of the peoples and interests of all countries no one can try to separate the party from the nation; they are a unified whole. The theme of a united party and nation after Mr. Xi will remain prominent in the lead of a Communist Party congress at the end of next year, in which he is expected to win a third five-year term as party leader. . The move would be thwarted by the expectation set by his predecessor, Hu Jintao, that Chinese leaders stay in power for two terms. Mr Xis’s speech will now be studied and evaluated by party officials as part of rituals that ensure they stay obedient.

This was not a speech by a leader who is planning to step down anytime soon, said Jude Blanchette, who holds the Freeman Chair in China Studies at the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Pomp and extraordinary circumstance were created to say: The Chinese Communist Party is strong, unified and goes nowhere.

For months, the party has flooded the country with waves and plastered its newspapers with anniversary propaganda. Mr Xi and other officials have traveled to historic sites to pay homage to the revolutionary leaders of the parties. It has strengthened security across the country, restricting dissidents and stationing police officers and neighborhood volunteers to hold guards across the capital for weeks. Alleys and overpasses in Beijing are decorated with red party banners. Chinese state television is scheduled to feature more than one hundreds of television dramas celebrating the party, many of them descriptions of revolutionary heroes. or light show on the river bank in Shanghai has chanted the slogan, There would be no new China without the Communist Party. Another screen of light shone with the communist hammer and sickle above the clouds over Shenzhen, a bright commercial city in the south. Beijing’s intensive preparations for this anniversary showed how important it is to control public memory for China’s leaders, perhaps most of all Mr. Xi, a leader who has cited his family roots in the revolutionary legacy of the parties and his disregard for liberal values. Predictably, he did not mention in his speech China’s obstacles during the decades of Communist Party rule, such as the Mao Cultural Revolution and the deadly blow of the 1989 Tiananmen Square protests.

In Mr. Xis’s description of modern Chinese history, only the Communist Party had the ideas and organization that could save the country from imperialism and internal exploitation. The grip of the Chinese grip After the Occupation of Hong Kong : A year ago, city liberties were rapidly restricted to breathtaking. But the deception had been going on for years, and many signals were lost. A year later in Hong Kong: Neighbors are asked to report to each other. Children are taught to look for traitors. The Communist Party is rebuilding the city. Design of China Post-Covid Trail : Xi Jinping, China’s leader, is seeking to balance confidence and warns as his country moves forward as other countries continue to clash with the pandemic. A challenge for US global leadership: As President Biden predicts a war between democracies and their opponents, Beijing is eager to win the other side. Red tourism is booming : New and improved attractions dedicated to the history of the Communist Parties, or a refined version of it, are attracting crowds ahead of the centennial of the parties.

Mr Xi paid homage to Mao, Deng and other past leaders, but the real focus of his speech was clear. He highlighted the achievements of countries since taking office in 2012: eradicating poverty, achieving greater economic prosperity and building a strong army. He used his phrase long ago, the great renewal of the Chinese nation, 21 times. He did not mention himself, but his strong implication is that he himself is responsible for many of these achievements, said Willy Wo-Lap Lam, an assistant professor at the Center for Chinese Studies at the Chinese University of Hong Kong. It’s almost like a trunk speech, arguing why he should remain the supreme leader and commander for, perhaps at least, for the next 10 years.

In his ambitions, Mr. Xi has been compared to another authoritarian leader, Vladimir V. Putin of Russia. But Mr Xis’s power is much closer to the large party organization he leads and in his speech he called for persuasion and sacrifice by its members. 95 million members of the Communist Party of China are found in every corner of society, from the country’s richest man, Jack Ma, to every village. And Mr. Xi exploded at critics who have said that the Chinese party and people should not be treated as a whole.

Anyone who wants to try to separate the Chinese Communist Party from the Chinese people will never get his way, Mr. Xi said. He won more applause when he reiterated the parties’ claims to Taiwan, the island self-governing democracy of over 20 million people. China wants peaceful union, Mr Xi said, but its patience should not be tested. No one should underestimate the determined determination, unwavering will and strong capacity of the Chinese people to defend national sovereignty and territorial integrity. Despite Mr Xis’ warnings to potential opponents, the centennial celebrations on Thursday did not feature a military parade. or had said earlier the senior officer for military personnel to remain in their posts to maintain the peace and security of the mother country. Still, squadrons of helicopters flew over Tiananmen Square, carrying red banners and forming the number 100, followed by fighter jets in a perfect group. Mr. Xi repeatedly stressed his determination to build the Chinas army. A strong force needs a strong army and only a strong army can bring about a safe haven, he said.

Mr Xi has built up public confidence since China suppressed the coronavirus relatively quickly last year as the United States, Britain and other democracies suffered waves of deaths. But the country needs to address challenges, such as an aging population that could slow growth. Mr. Xi suggested that the solution to any problem require staying in the party. Long live the Chinese Communist Party, great, glorious and correct, he said at the end of his speech. Long live the Chinese people, great, glorious and heroic.

Steven Lee Myers contributed to reporting. Liu Yi, Ju Li, Claire Fu, Albee Zhang AND Joy Dong contributed to research.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/01/world/asia/xi-china-communist-party-anniversary.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos