Indonesia announces blockades for Java and Bali as wave of Delta variant.





Indonesia President Joko Widodo announced new restrictions Thursday on parts of the islands of Java and Bali to contain the rapidly spreading Delta variant, including mosques, schools, shopping malls and sports facilities. The measures will take effect on Saturday and last until July 20, including the Muslim holiday Eid al-Adha, a major event in Indonesia that falls on July 19 and is usually celebrated with large gatherings and sacrifices of goats and cows. As we all know, the Covid-19 pandemic has grown rapidly in recent days due to the new variant, which is also a serious problem in many countries, Mr. Joko said in a speech to the nation. This situation requires us to take more decisive steps so that together we can curb the spread of Covid-19. The number of reported cases has increased daily, reaching a record 24,836 on Thursday, along with 504 deaths, another high. Just six weeks ago, it appeared that the vast Southeast Asian archipelago was making progress against the virus, with less than 2,500 cases reported each day.

The Delta variant, first discovered in India, is spurring an increase in coronavirus in many parts of the world. In Indonesia, health experts say the variant has led to a recent increase in cases, which have choked hospitals and cemeteries, particularly in the capital, Jakarta. The Delta variant accounts for 87 percent of cases in Jakarta, the governor, Anies Baswedan, said earlier this week. Hospitals are overcrowded, about one in five tests in Indonesia are reported to be returning positive and experiencing more deaths now than at any point in the pandemic so far, said Ade Soekadis, Mercy Corps Country Director for Indonesia. The new measures stop the complete closure prompted by some health experts. All places of worship will be closed, workers in non-essential jobs will have to work from home, restaurants can only provide food for food, local transit will operate at reduced capacity, and public parks will be closed. Weddings with up to 30 in attendance will be allowed again. The measures will apply to almost all of Java, which includes Jakarta and has a population of about 140 million, and to the most populated parts of Bali, where tourism officials had hoped to reopen to foreign tourists.

Most hospitals in Java are already high capacity and some are evacuating patients, said Dicky Budiman, an Indonesian epidemiologist at Griffith University in Australia. According to his forecasts, current growth will not peak until at least the end of July and could reach 500,000 cases and 2,000 deaths a day unless tougher measures are adopted. The government should make a blockade, he said. We are now ahead of the most serious and critical time. If we do not respond to this situation in a serious way, then we will lose a lot of lives.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/01/world/asia/indonesia-lockdown.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos