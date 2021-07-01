Prepared, not fit | Business Aviation News: International Aviation News

People in aviation are quick to set the industry safety record compared to other modes of transportation. But the same individuals will acknowledge that aviation is uniquely unforgivable. Carelessness, incompetence, incompetence, ignorance, neglect, distraction, uncontrolled ego and human error can lead to catastrophic results when an aircraft is in the mix.

If you ask them, most pilots, flight crews and maintenance technicians will claim to be skilled. But that’s the right answer to the wrong question. Instead, they should ask themselves if they are prepared for any situation. This answer can be very different.

When training is seen as more than one requirement to be met, the result is ability. But if the training does not fit the specific operation, the crews may not be ready when a challenge arises. Being truly prepared to operate an aircraft, whether on the ground or in the air, requires highly skilled skills.

Merely meeting a regulatory minimum is not enough, pilots need to be trained to excel, stay sharp and command full mastery of their aircraft with calm confidence. Fit is capable. Prepared is unwavering. Anyone who has taught a teenager to drive knows the difference. When they get their test and their license is issued, the new drivers are skilled, they meet the minimum standard. However, sleepless nights and “send me a message when you get there” illustrate that parents know their new driver is not ready yet.

Aviation is an industry of rules and regulations. We need them, but they represent the minimum requirements. Pilots and their passengers should not be drawn to a false sense of security that completing specific tasks according to defined criteria is the same as preparing. Accident logs are full of cases mentioned, and one of the most high profile is the Air France 447 on June 1, 2009.

The crew comply possessed all required licenses and assessments and legally required training. The Airbus 330 aircraft had a valid airworthiness certificate and was maintained and loaded in accordance with regulations. In all respects, the crew was legal for the flight. However, they were unprepared and as a result, all 228 people on board died.

An investigation revealed that the pilots failed to respond correctly to problems with the aircraft’s speed sensors, caused by ice crystals blocking the plane’s pit tubes. Neither the pilot nor the co-pilot in the cockpit at the time had undertaken training at questionable flight speeds and manual handling of high-altitude aircraft. Consequently, they were unprepared to deal with an aircraft with degraded flight instruments and flight computers.

Flight 447 was passing through the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ), a low-pressure belt that wraps around the ground and is prone to unstable weather. However, the flight crew had not discussed a strategy to navigate the storms at ITCZ ​​that night. With the captain in the rest area and without any weather avoidance plan, the first officer and aid pilot continued on their way. The aircraft encountered an area with high humidity content and outside air temperatures well below freezing, pitot probes that provide vital information to calculate the speed of frozen air.

With the tubes temporarily blocked, flight computers were turned into a lower level of protection. The autopilot disengaged and poorly prepared pilots reacted incorrectly. Their confused and sometimes conflicting responses sent Airbus to a stable stall at high altitude. A failure to realize that they were in a trapped state made them keep their nose in a much higher than normal posture, rather than lowering it to recover. Sadly, the pilots never took control of the aircraft.

The most frustrating aspect is if the crew had done nothing more than keep the power and stance of the aircraft constant, in less than two minutes they would have returned to a familiar, normal flight state. At that time the heaters had caught and cleaned the pitot pipes. If the pilots had been prepared for the event by completing the relevant training beyond the regulatory minimum, everyone on board the plane would have survived. The training would have illustrated the importance of understanding approximate stay and power settings for their aircraft to maintain safe navigation flight without air speed indications.

Safety lies in the ability of pilots to be aware of their environment, to understand any abnormal situation and to react appropriately. This requires more than the legal minimum of training. Assuming that legal is the same as safe can be dangerous. To illustrate the point, consider the most common phase of flight for accidents is approach and landing, which account for approximately 65 percent of all accidents. If pilots do not fly exactly all the time, it is more difficult to do so when it is critical such as short runway operations. The impact of less than accurate flights, such as being fast, high or not touch point control, all have consequences. If you operate on a runway with a minimum field length, the result may be an ending aircraft.

As with all regulations, FAA Airman Certification Standards (ACS) allow precise flying changes to touch, air speed and distance. In fact, ACS includes a discrepancy to stop the aircraft, and if done within 125 percent of the value published during a check, the pilot is considered to have met the requirement. Final result: You may be eligible and fit, but not prepared for a minimum field length operation.

Safety requires detailed preparation and planning in both flight operations and training. Pilots and aviation managers need to look for training solutions that challenge pilots to excel, not just meet a minimum. Vocational training will challenge a pilot to do his best every time, not just to meet a standard.

After all, training is a safety event that must simultaneously complement regulations, not a regulatory event that will have several safety elements. There is a big difference.

Aviation rewards the prepared. Accident investigations prove that capability alone is a poor substitute.

By Richard Meikle, FlightSafety International, EVP, Security and Regulatory Compliance

