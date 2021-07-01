Narita International Airport selects Smiths Detection automatic tray disinfection technology for safer travel

TOKYO, Japan – (WIRE BUSINESS) –Narita International Airport is the busiest airport in Japan and the first to receive Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) implemented by the International Airports Council (ACI)1. Smiths Discovery will help Narita Airport install 62 units of Ultraviolet (UV) tray disinfection equipment in its latest attempt to enable safer travel. UV disinfection equipment will be integrated with 62 advanced safety control points in all three terminals by March 2022.
To better prepare for the resumption of international air travel, we are taking various measures to stay ahead of the curve and protect the health of passengers. This includes the installation of automatic UV light disinfection equipment to disinfect safety trays. The device has been proven to eliminate up to 99.9% of bacteria and viruses including coronaviruses, protecting passengers and staff from vulnerable transmission of infectious diseases. said Susumu Kitabayashi, Senior Manager of AVSEC, Narita International Airport. As we seek to secure our terminals and provide passengers with peace of mind, we are working with Smiths Detection which has provided reliable and experienced in-country support to meet the highest industry standards.
In addition, Narita Airport has invested in fully integrated checkpoints and retained baggage solutions to help ease traffic, reduce waiting times, shorten hotspots, and streamline security processes. . This includes:
- HI-SCAN 6040 CTiX, a computed tomography (CT) X-ray scanner that produces high-resolution 3D volumetric images for faster baggage assessment and lower false alarm rates. It allows electronics and fluids to stay in bags, speeding up passenger control and reducing touch points.
- iLane.evo, an automated intelligent lane that helps keep trays and passengers moving while eliminating obstacles and streamlining the screening process.
Eco body scanner, a body scanner that automatically detects smuggling of any hidden material and reduces the need for physical drop.
- Checkpoint.Evoplus, a remote control and operations management platform for faster decision making.
- HI-SCAN 6040-2is, an advanced dual-view X-ray system for cabin luggage, shortening inspection time.
- CTX 9800 DSi, an Explosive Detection System (EDS) based on CT for controlled baggage control which provides high detection levels and low false alarm levels.
“We are delighted to be working with Narita Airport to take its security commitment to greater heights,” said Aurelien Guilbert, Managing Director, North Asia, Smiths Discovery. Narita Airport has been a forerunner in the introduction of technology. in its operations and security processes, and we are confident that with the latest installations, passengers traveling through Narita Airport will feel safe and secure in this uncertain time.
