The World Wide Web NFT source code sells for $ 5.4 million at Sotheby’s





A blockchain-based mark representing the original source code for the World Wide Web written by its inventor Tim Berners-Lee sold for $ 5.4 million at Sotheby’s at an online auction on Wednesday, the auction house said. The source code is sold in the form of a non-fungible token (NFT) a type of crypto asset that records ownership of digital items. NFT was created by English scientist Berners-Lee in 2021 and represents the ownership of various digital items since he invented the World Wide Web in 1989. To be sure, the World Wide Web itself is not for sale. What was sold was a blockchain-based record of ownership of files containing the original source code for the World Wide Web. The final price was $ 5,434,500 and half of the bidders were new to Sotheby’s. The World Wide Web, or “network”, is the system for navigating and accessing information on the Internet. NFT is considered valuable by some because the blockchain proves to be of a kind and was formally created, or “cut”, by Berners-Lee himself. Tim Berners-Lee, 43, director of the World Wide Web Consortium at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, Mass., In his office June 1, 1998. File Elise Amendola / AP “The symbolism, the history, the fact that they come from the creator is what makes them valuable and there are a lot of people who collect things for exactly those reasons,” said Cassandra Hatton, global head of popular science and culture at Sotheby’s. “We put it on a public forum, we sold it in principle without any reservation (the offer started at $ 1,000) and we let the market decide what the value will be. There have been numerous bidders who all have agreed that it is valid “. Included in the acquisition are NFTs representing approximately 9,555 lines of code written in 1990-1991, a 30-minute animated code visualization, a digital code poster, and a digital letter written by Berners-Lee in June 2021 , reflecting on his invention. The letter begins: “While people seemed to appreciate autographed versions of books, now that we have NFT technology, I thought it might be a pleasure to make an autograph copy of the original web browser’s original code.” The sale is the latest in a string of moves from traditional auction houses to embrace block-based assets, which exploded in popularity in early 2021. In March, an NFT of a digital collage by American artist Beeple won $ 69.3 million at Christie’s, in the first sale by a large auction house of a work of art that does not physically exist. Twitter boss Jack Dorsey sold his first post in NFT form for $ 2.9 million.

