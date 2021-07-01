



The UK-backed Jet Zero Council on Wednesday launched the first phase of a milion 3 million ($ 4.1 million) Zero Emission Flight Infrastructure (ZEFI) competition to stimulate the development of systems needed to support the commercial operation of energy electric and hydrogen jets. The new funding will be available in 50 50,000 tranches for at least a dozen businesses and universities working on technologies such as electric charging points and the storage and delivery of hydrogen fuel. The United States Catapult runs the ZEFI competition on behalf of the Department of Transportation as part of the Transportation Research and Innovation Grant. Approved work areas also include batteries and air use of green hydrogen and electricity at UK airports. Since the Joint Zero Zero Council of government and industry began in July 2020, the total funding allocated to projects helping the country’s airline industry achieve the government’s goal of a net-zero estimate of carbon emissions by 2050 has been achieved in total £20 million The Council has also funded work on the sustainable aviation fuel system and hydrogen propulsion. This week, the cargo sector of Jet Zero Council member completed a first flight powered by sustainable aviation fuel made from recycled cooking oil. Operated in partnership with logistics group Kuehne and Nagel, British Airways Boeing 787-9 flew from Stuttgart, Germany, to Atlanta. The move was part of a charter reservation to transport automotive parts across the Atlantic, and IAG has secured an initial supply of 1.2 million liters of fuel produced by Neste. “International Airlines Group was the first European airline to commit to supply 10 percent of its flights with sustainable aviation fuel by 2030,” commented IAG Cargo chief trade officer John Cheetham. “These cards mark the first step of IAG Cargo on that journey and we are extremely proud of our commitment to long-term sustainability, helping to reduce the carbon footprint in general.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/air-transport/2021-06-30/uk-jet-zero-council-funds-zero-emissions-infrastructure-rd

