Citation Pilot Owners Association (CJP) has appointed Trent Corcia and CEO. Corcia joins CJP after spending nearly a decade with FlightSafety International and he has also held positions with American Airlines and served as instructor / assessor, navigator and commander of the US Air Force C-130 mission.

Cadence airspace certain Olivier Jarrault as CEO and Brian Bentley CEO of the Cadence Aerostructures segment. Jarrault is successful Julian Guerra, which will remain on the board of directors focused on future growth strategies. Jarrault has served on board since June 2020 and has served as president and CEO of Albany International and president of the Alcoa Engineered Products and Solutions group. Brian Bentley was previously general manager of Perfect and Premier Processing and held leadership roles at Raytheon Technologies and Bombardier.

Anna Galoni was appointed CEO of holding and seal specialist Marsh Brothers Aviation. She succeeds Terry McGowan, who resigned after holding the role for 14 years. Gallon has held a number of senior roles within Marsh including human resources director, new product development and most recently the chair, a position she continues to hold.

Ryan Scott was appointed president of jetAviva, overseeing Embraer’s market activities. Scott brings more than 30 years of experience to his new role, including as a founding member of Embraer Executive Jets, where he served as senior vice president of sales.

Gamma airspace certain Donna J. (DJ) Fox and CFO. Fox has held a number of financial management positions with companies including Triumph Group, Raytheon Technologies, Northrop Grumman and The Boeing Company.

gogo certain Gustavo Nader as chief strategy officer and Melissa Hale as the old vp of product and marketing. Nader, a telecommunications executive with 30 years of experience in the terrestrial and satellite communications industries, was previously chief strategist for Thales InFlyt Experience and has held senior positions with Echostar, Inmarsat, Ligado Networks and T-Mobile (formerly Sprint Nextel). . Hale brings 17 years of aviation experience to her new role, previously as director of the aviation program at Gulfstream Aerospace.

Gulfstream airspace has promoted Vicki Britt to the old VPs of innovation, engineering and flight. She succeeds Colin Miller, who is retired after serving in the company for eight years. Britt has more than 30 years of experience in space, including the last 25 with Gulfstream and before that with NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia.

Air Card Association certain Patrick Lucy as chairman of his New Generation group formed to promote greater awareness of the airline card industry, especially among emerging professionals. Lucy is the area sales manager for Avinode.

Dassault Aviation’s the board of directors has elected Besma Boumaza serve as an independent director and Thierry dassault as director. They get the terms of Catherine Dassault, who left the board, and late Olivier Dassault.

International Helicopter Association (HAI) recently elected Brian Jorgenson of Timberline Helicopters and Rick Kenin of Boston MedFlight in three-year terms on the board of directors. Both serve on board for the first time. Except this, Randy Rowles of the Helicopter Institute was named the introductory chair and Jeffery Smith of the Vice President of ROP Aviation. Jack Matiasevich of Southern California Edison is treasurer for the next term and B. Adam Hammond of the Tennessee Valley Authority is assistant treasurer.

NBAA certain The Hague Time with a three-year term on the board of directors as Young Professional Director. A pilot and flight instructor who has worked for a Part 135 charter and airport authority, The Hague is a partner in Jetlaw, where she advises clients in the US and internationally on all aspects of aviation law and co-presents Development Professional firm approved by NBAA Programs as well as speaks nationwide about aviation best practices and compliance.

Aerogilitet added Martin Taylor its board of directors. Taylor is a 40-year veteran of BAE Systems and currently serves as managing director of Future Combat Air Systems. incor certain Kevin Erickson key people and diversity officer. Erickson was previously Chief of Human Resources for the Aviation Signature.

Luxaviation Group promoted Gary Forster managing director for ExecuJet Caribbean. Forster joined ExecuJet Middle East in 2012, helping launch its new FBO in Riyadh, later leading the opening of an FBO in Bali, serving as the FBO Regional Manager for Asia Pacific, and most recently held the role of global business development manager FBO.

Sage-popovich promoted Shawn Farrington for vp of flight operations. Farrington, who joined the company in 2016, has held a range of positions, starting as an aircraft carrier and also including ground / line service, maintenance support, parts distribution, liquidations and flight coordination roles.

Tobias Kleff is united CFS aircraft as vp of aircraft sales. Kleff brings a broad background in complex domestic and international private and commercial transactions in his new role, having previously served with Jetcraft, Icon Aircraft, Clay Lacy and Worldwide Eros.

Blue tail employed Roy Gioconda serve as the vp of customer success. Gioconda brings 35 years of experience in the role, including leadership positions with Camp Systems, Traxxall, IBM, American Airlines and Flight Options. RTCA certain Vipul Gupta, VP and general manager of Honeywell Aerospace Avionics, on its board of directors. Gupta succeeds Michael Ingram, who recently left Honeywell. Arjun Garg is united Hogan Lovells The regulatory practice of transportation as a Washington DC-based partner Garg previously served as FAA’s chief adviser and interim interim administrator and also served as a trial attorney for the U.S. Department of Justice.

Baker Aviation certain Harry Mitchel vp of operations. Mitchel has more than 35 years of experience in operational leadership and consulting roles, most recently as Executive AirShare COO and also as operations deputy for Colgan Air.

Bryan Dunn is united Key aviation solutions as vp of aircraft sales. Dunn has previously served with StandardAero for seven years as Regional Sales Manager in the Northeast.

USAIG announced some promotions: Douglas Bosworth was appointed vp director and signatory of the Seattle branch; Kathleen McCoy, a risk and compliance analyst in the customer care department, was appointed vp; Brenda Riech, the policy language analyst of the customer care department is now a vp; AND Casey Hudson is assistant vp and quality assurance coordinator in the customer care department.

Donald Synborski is united Avpro as managing director of finance. Synborski has more than 30 years of experience financing equipment for Avpro, most recently managing corporate aircraft and Citizens Asset Finance teams.

Deloitte with name John Coykendall to lead its U.S. aerospace and defense (A&D) sector within U.S. industrial products and construction practice. Coykendall has served as a leading consultant for global industrial products and Deloitte construction practice and has worked with global companies with highly engineered products in the A&D, industrial products and automotive industries.

Accurate flight promoted Bill Hoback to the general manager. Hoback has served Precision Flight for nine years, most recently as Senior Business Development Director, and has also spent six years with Cessna on assembly, quality, flight line, customer service, and special projects.

Aerospace security specialist Dedrone appointed former FAA deputy and interim administrator Daniel Elwell on his advisory board. Elwell, who left the agency late last year, has also served with the U.S. Air Force, American Airlines and the Space Industries Association, in addition to numerous roles within the FAA and the Department of Transportation.

Avidyne has made a number of changes to its sales organization, including the addition of Dan Reida as director of business aviation sales. Also, Bryan Kahl was promoted to senior director of sales, customer support and customer experience in North America; Jorge Hernandez was promoted to director of international and government sales; Steve Lawson is leading sales of Avidyne turbine and helicopter fleet; Dale ferrer is covering sales in the western region of North America, and Macie Then now deals with sales in the East North American region.

Duncan Aviation is promoted Leon Holloway director of human resources for the enterprise. Holloway, who has spent nearly 10 years with Duncan Aviation, has 18 years of experience in human resource management, including director of human resources for a St. Louis manufacturer. Croix and serves on several advisory boards such as the NBAA Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Working Group.

Don Milum was appointed sales director for Universal Avionics. Milum, who joined Universal in February 2019 as regional sales manager, has more than 25 years of experience in the aviation industry that has also included roles with Honeywell, Textron and StandardAero.

Ashley Udick was appointed general manager of Aero Center Lakeland, SAR Trilogy Management FBO Complex at Lakeland Linder International Airport. Udick brings more than 10 years of aviation experience to her new role, including holding leadership positions at Sonoma Jet Center, Winter Haven Airport and Sheltair.

Awards and honors

NBAA has chosen Dr. Martine Rothblatt as this year’s recipient of his highest honor, the Aviation Merit Service Award. A fixed-wing pilot and rotorcraft, she helped to revolutionize the satellite radio industry by co-founding the company that has become SiriusXM. To be presented during the NBAA-BACE October 12-14 in Las Vegas, the Meritorious Service to Aviation Award recognizes “outstanding lifelong professional contributions” in the field.

The NBAA called Rothblatt a traffic in aviation and other industries whose work “boosted the availability of satellite weather information and Nexrad graphics on the flight deck.” Rothblatt has also played a role in the emergence of electric helicopters and is an integral player in advanced air mobility (AAM) companies, including Beta Technologies, which has won contracts from the US Air Force, Blade Urban Air Mobility and United Parcel Service . Her work has focused on the use of new eVTOL aircraft for organ distribution, among other purposes.

She is considered an early visionary even in biotechnology. After her daughter was diagnosed with pulmonary arterial hypertension, she founded United Therapeutics in 1994 to create drugs to treat that condition and other rare diseases.