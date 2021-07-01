The Vatican International Human Brotherhood Day video wins the award





The campaign consisting of a logo, graphics and a half minute video, translated into 22 languages, was internationally recognized at the 15th edition of the “Publif Festival”, held in Madrid, Spain.

By Vatican News staff writer The campaign of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue, the Holy Ministry of Signs for Communication and the High Committee for Human Brotherhood was awarded first prize in the category of Best Execution of an Advertising Campaign in 15th edition of the Publifestiv International Social Advertising Festival held in Madrid, Spain. International Human Brotherhood Day The award winning campaign was created for the first International Human Brotherhood Day which took place on February 4, 2021. International Day was proclaimed by the United Nations following the Human Brotherhood Document for World Peace and Life Together signed exactly two years ago by Pope Francis and the Grand Imam of Al-Azhar, Ahmad Al-Tayyeb during the Apostolic Journey of the Fathers Holy in the UAE. The meeting inspired Pope Francis to write his third Encyclical, All brothers. campaign A statement from the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue on Wednesday noted that the award-winning campaign, produced by La Machi Communications Agency for Good Causes, consisted of designing a logo, a one-and-a-half-second video translated into 22 languages ​​and graphics. Furthermore, a website was created on the website of the Pontifical Council for Interfaith Dialogue and the article for International Day was published by Vatican News. Award Ceremony The awards gala took place at the Teatro Lara in Madrid on 29 June. Present to receive the award were Cardinal Carlos Osoro Sierra, Archbishop of Madrid; Rodrigo Pinedo Texidor, Media Director of the Archdiocese; and Juan della Torre, CEO of La Machi Communication for Good Causes. Accepting the award on behalf of the Holy See, Cardinal Osoro noted that “Pope Francis, in his Encyclical All brothers, it reminds us that we are brothers, that we can not be indifferent to those who have been wounded along our way, but we must stop and care for them like the Good Samaritan. It is impossible to rebuild social friendship, as we emphasize on International Human Brotherhood Day.

