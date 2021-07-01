Philip Morris International announces deal to buy Fertin Pharma

LAZANNE, Switzerland – (WIRE BUSINESS) – Philip Morris International Inc. (PMI) (NYSE: PM) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire Fertin Pharma A / S (Fertin Pharma), a leading developer and manufacturer of new pharmaceutical and wellness products in oral and oral delivery systems, for an enterprise value of DKK 5.1 billion (approximately USD 820 million)1)

The acquisition of Fertin Pharma will be an important step forward in our journey towards providing a smoke-free future, enhancing our smoke-free portfolio, especially in the modern mouth, and accelerating our progress beyond nicotine, said Jacek Olczak, Chief Executive Officer . Both PMI and Fertin share a commitment to science and customer-focused innovation for a better life and I am pleased to have reached this agreement. Fertins’ diversified portfolio of technologies, emerging business integration and world-class expertise will enrich our pipeline and innovation capabilities, providing speed and scale in oral delivery to support our 2025 goals to generate more than 50% of our net income from non-smoking products and at least $ 1 billion from products beyond nicotine.

Fertin Pharma is a private company with more than 850 employees and operations in Denmark, Canada and India. It is a leading contract development and production organization (CDMO), specializing in the research, development and production of gums, bags, liquid tablets and other strong oral systems for the distribution of active ingredients, including nicotine, where it is leading manufacturer of Nicotine Replacement Therapy (NRT) solutions. The company and its employees bring considerable scientific experience and know-how in the development of innovative solutions, bringing growth above the category in new and existing business areas. In 2020, Fertin Pharma generated a net income of DKK 1.1 billion (approximately USD 160 million)2) The value of the transaction represents a multiple of about 15 times Fertin Pharmas 2020 EBITDA3.

Fertin Pharma is currently owned by the global investment organization EQT and Bagger-Srensen & Co. Upon completion of the acquisition, Fertin Pharma will become a wholly owned PMI subsidiary. PMI will finance the existing cash transaction and expects it to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to approval by the relevant regulatory authorities. PMI expects the impact of the acquisition on diluted EPS adjusted for 2021 to be negligible.

Peter Halling, CEO of Fertin Pharma, commented: Fertin Pharma has been on a fantastic journey with EQT and the Bagger-Srensen family as owners. With new ownership in place, Fertin Pharma will be in an excellent position to continue to deliver our vision and mission, including our work as CDMO to our clients. PMI is undergoing an inspiring transformation as a company with ambitions to deliver a smoke-free future and build a product portfolio beyond nicotine. An ambition that perfectly matches that of Fertin Pharma, that is, to enable people to live healthier lives. At PMI we have found a new owner and partner who shares our vision, who is committed to science and who will enable Fertin Pharma to accelerate and grow further as a company.

With the acquisition of Fertin Pharma, PMI will:

Gain substantial knowledge of the development, formulation and commercialization of current and non-smoking platforms, including the ability to accelerate our presence in the modern fast-growing oral category, providing superior customer experience through a wide range of non-smoking products for example. nicotine bags and toys.

Leverage on Fertins oral delivery platforms to access a range of promising complementary PMI inhalation expertise technologies for scientifically proven botany and other healthcare products, including over-the-counter solutions and supplements that improve people’s lives in such areas like sleep, energy, calm and concentrate

Build on our overall R&D platform and nicotine manufacturing expertise and beyond nicotine product areas by adding Fertins’s strong skills and skilled workforce, including 80 scientists.

Accelerate progress on key sustainability priorities, particularly in expanding the reach and accessibility of our smoking-free alternatives to smokers worldwide to accelerate the end of smoking and build a strong business beyond nicotine.

Earlier this year, PMI announced its goal to generate more than 50 percent of total net revenue from tobacco-free products by 2025. In addition to its ongoing commitment to achieving a smoke-free future, PMI aims to utilize life science skills, product innovation and clinical expertise to expand its portfolio beyond tobacco and nicotine, with scientifically proven products and solutions that improve people’s lives and generate a positive net impact on society.

Warning and warning statement

Statements in this press release that are not strictly historical, including statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Fertin Pharma, expected transaction completion time, future financial and operational results, transaction benefits and synergies, future business opportunities combined and any other statements about events or developments that we believe or anticipate will occur in the future may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of the 1995 Private Securities Judicial Reform Act and include a number of risks and uncertainties.

There are a number of important factors that can cause actual events to differ materially from those suggested or indicated by such forward-looking statements, and you should not rely unjustly on any such forward-looking statements. These factors include associated risks and uncertainties, including: (1) inability to complete the transaction in a timely manner; (2) the transaction failed to close for any other reason; (3) the possibility that integration of Fertin Pharma and PMI operations may be more difficult and / or longer than anticipated, and may not accelerate the desired entry of PMIs into additional tobacco platforms and beyond nicotine platforms as soon as anticipated; (4) the possibility that the integration of Fertin Pharma into the PMI may be more costly than anticipated and may have unintended side effects associated with existing Fertin Pharma or PMI businesses; (5) the effect of the transaction notice on the PMIs, Fertin Pharma or related business relationships of the combined companies, operating results and business in general; (6) risks associated with third party contracts containing consent and / or other provisions that may arise from the proposed transaction; (7) the adverse effects of the announcement or termination of the transaction on the market price of common stock of PMIs; (8) PMI ‘s ability to retain and employ key Fertin Pharma staff; and (9) other factors that may affect the combined performance of the combined company described in the section entitled Risk Factors in the PMI Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2020, Form of PMI 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and other PMI records in the Securities Exchange Commission. Future statements made here speak only on this date and PMI assumes no obligation to update or revise any future statements, either as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise, as required by law.

Philip Morris International (PMI) is leading a transformation in the tobacco industry to create a smoke-free future and ultimately replace cigarettes with smoke-free products for the benefit of adults who would otherwise continue to smoke, society , the company, its shareholders and other stakeholders. PMI is a leading international tobacco company dealing with the production and sale of cigarettes as well as tobacco-free products, electronics and related accessories, and other nicotine-containing products in markets outside the US. In addition, PMI sends its versions IQOS Altria Group, Inc. Platform equipment and consumables for sale under license in the US, where these products have received marketing authorizations from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under the Preliminary Tobacco Product Application Path (PMTA); The FDA has also authorized the marketing of a version of IQOS and its consumables as a Modified Tobacco Product (MRTP), revealing that an exposure modification order for these products is appropriate to promote public health. PMI is building a future in a new category of non-smoking products that, although they have no risks, are a much better choice than continuing to smoke. Through multidisciplinary skills in product development, state-of-the-art environments and scientific certification, PMI aims to ensure that its smoke-free products meet increased consumer preferences and strict regulatory requirements. The smokeless PMI product portfolio includes non-combustible, non-nicotine vapor products. As of March 31, 2021, PMI tobacco-free products are available for sale in 66 markets in major cities or across the country, and PMI estimates that approximately 14.0 million adults worldwide have already passed on IQOS and stopped smoking. For more information, please visit www.pmi.com AND www.pmiscience.com.

1 Based on the prevailing exchange rate

2 Based on the average exchange rate 2020

3 Based on Danish GAAP