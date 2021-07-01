Philippine volcano removes a dark dam, villagers evacuated





A small volcano near the Philippine capital raised a dark sky of steam and ash in the sky in a brief eruption on Thursday, prompting officials to begin evacuating thousands of villagers from high-risk areas. Government experts said the magmatic materials came in contact with water in the main crater of Taal volcano in Batangas province, causing the steam-driven eruption without any accompanying volcanic earthquake. They said it is unclear whether volcanic unrest could lead to a full eruption. It’s just an explosive event; it is too early to say, said Renato Solidum of the Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology at a press conference. Three smaller steam-induced emissions occurred Thursday night, he said. The agency raised the alarm in Taal one of the world’s smallest volcanoes, with 1,020 meters high to the third level of a five-step warning system, meaning that magma is near or on the surface, and activity could lead to dangerous outbreak per week. Alarm level 5 means that a life-threatening explosion that could endanger communities is underway. Mark Timbal, a spokesman for the Philippine government’s disaster response agency, said officials began evacuating residents from five high-risk villages. Up to 14,000 residents may have to be temporarily relocated away from the volatile volcano, he said. Officials reminded people to stay away from a small island in a picturesque lake where Taal is located. The ABS-CBN network broadcast videos of several residents with their belongings on cars and motorcycles forming a line at a gas station. Residents said they did not feel any tremors but reported a smell of volcanic sulfur. Batanga Governor Hermilando Mandanas said evacuation camps, trucks, food packages and face masks were ready in case the volcanic unrest escalated and more people had to be relocated to safety. There were concerns that gathering in evacuation camps could spread the coronavirus to a region that has seen an increase in cases in recent months. Taal erupted in January last year, displacing hundreds of thousands of people and sending ash clouds to Manila, about 40 miles north, where the main airport was temporarily closed. The Philippines stretches along the Pacific Ring of Fire, a region prone to earthquakes and volcanic eruptions. A dormant volcano, Mount Pinatubo, erupted its peak north of Manila in 1991 in one of the largest volcanic eruptions of the 20th century, killing hundreds of people.

