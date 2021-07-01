Delhi HC issues guidelines for feeding, managing stray dogs

Stray or stray dogs have the right to food and citizens have the right to feed them, but care must be taken when exercising this right.



The Delhi High Court has ruled that any Resident Welfare Association (RWA) should form Guard and Dog partnerships in consultation with the Delhi Police Dog Team, so that dogs can be trained as guard dogs and yet be friendly with inhabitants of a colony.

Justice JR Midha issued a host of guidelines on the controversial issue of feeding stray dogs.

The Supreme Court said that stray or stray dogs have the right to food and citizens have the right to feed them, but in exercising this right, care must be taken to ensure that they do not infringe on the rights of others.

The High Court also ruled that it should be the duty and obligation of every RWA or Municipal Corporation (in case RWA is not available) to ensure that every community dog ​​in every area has access to food and water in the absence of caregivers or community nutrition dogs in the area mentioned.

Community dog ​​feeding should be done in areas designated by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) in consultation with RWA or the Municipal Corporation.

As the designated area is defined, it should be borne in mind that, Every dog ​​is a territorial being, and therefore, stray dogs should be fed and cared for in places within their territory that are not frequented, or less frequented , and used sparingly by the general public and residents, she said.

Laws on cruelty to animals

Stray dogs are protected under the Animal Cruelty Act, 1960, and the Rules adopted in section 38 of the Act, in particular, the Animal Birth Control Rules (Dogs), 2001 which make it illegal for an individual, RWA or asset management to remove or relocate dogs.

A Central Government Office Memorandum of 2006 enacted specific rules against government officials who indulge in cruel acts against animals. The rules make the government official responsible for acting under the Law on the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.

The Supreme Court noted that despite the clear position of the law in prohibiting cruelty to animals, including stray dogs, there is a growing tendency among citizens to challenge it.

Many times, even government employees take a position in complete contradiction to the well-established law, which is addressed in the Office Memorandum, he said.

Such acts of negligence are recorded in the ACR (confidential annual report) file of Government employees. If any such complaint is received by AWBI, it should be sent to the relevant office to be placed in the ACR file of the Government employee for necessary action under CCS rules, the Supreme Court ordered.

Stray dogs are sometimes subjected to abusive treatment by some residents of the community because of widespread misconceptions or misconceptions that all stray dogs carry the rabies virus, the court said, adding that it is the responsibility of community residents to vaccinate dogs. their against rabies every year to prevent the spread of rabies.

Determine the food area

Justice Midha further said that it is the duty of AWBI and RWA to keep in mind that community dogs live in packs and care should be taken by them to see that each pack ideally had different designated areas for food, even if this meant defining multiple areas in one locality.

Repairing residents’ complaints should first be proven through a dialogue process with the Animal Welfare Committee, the court said. If a solution could not be reached, the matter would be reported by AWBI through RWA for a speedy resolution, the court said.

The Supreme Court also instructed law enforcement authorities to ensure that no harassment or obstruction was caused to the person feeding the dog on the street at certain food sites.

Animals have the right by law to be treated with compassion, respect and dignity. Animals are sensitive creatures with an intrinsic value. Therefore, the protection of such beings is the moral responsibility of every citizen, including governmental and non-governmental organizations, the Supreme Court said.

A committee chaired by the Director of the Livestock Department will implement these guidelines.