



The Meteorological Department of India (IMD) has said the monsoon is unlikely to recover significantly by July of the second week. Currently, it is stalled and has not progressed in much of northwestern India, despite a very strong start in June. This disruption could affect planting in northwest India. In a monthly update, IMD on Thursday forecast rainfall for July over the country as a whole that is most likely to be normal (defined as 96 – 104% of the historical average). July and August are the monsoon rainy months, contributing over two-thirds of the rainfall and, therefore, critical to the planting of kharif crops in most of the country. As of June 19, monsoon rainfall was extremely high, with average rainfall exceeding 40% of what is normal, and since then, rainfall has been declining. In June, India normally receives 17.5 cm of rainfall, but this year, it has been 18.7 cm, or 6% more than normal. IMD said the monsoon had covered most of the country except parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Punjab and Haryana and this was unlikely to happen until July of the second week. The main reasons The main reasons for this were the neutral El Nino-South Oscillation (ENSO) conditions that were likely to continue over the equatorial Pacific Ocean and that there was an increased possibility of developing negative Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) conditions over the Indian Ocean during July -September. Both of these had to do with sea surface temperatures and currently seemed unfavorable to support monsoon progress. Even last year, the monsoon had a strong start but weakened in July, leading to one of the driest in the last five years. However, this was followed by heavy rains in August and September. In June, IMD said monsoon rains would be 101% of the 88 cm Long Period Average (LPA). Note to farmers IMD CEO Mrutunjay Mohapatra said Farmers carrying out rice transplants in northwest India should be careful as no significant monsoon rain is expected this week. There are also no convective systems forming in the Bay of Bengal and this is unlikely until July of the second week. Historically, the monsoon covered the entire country until July 8, and within that, there was a defensive week, he added.

