study in the UK for Indian students: New UK graduate route will benefit Indian students





BENGALURU: Indian students can now stay longer in the UK (UK) after completing their studies as part of a new graduate immigration route. On Thursday, UK Home Secretary Priti Patel launched applications for the new Graduate immigration route, which gives talented international students who have been awarded their diplomas to stay in the UK and work or looking for work, at any skill level for at least two years. As part of the path, successful bachelor or master applicants can stay in the UK and work, or look for work, at any skill level for two years while PhD students can stay for three years. It will also help the government achieve the ambition set out in the International Education Strategy to increase the number of international students in higher education in the UK to 600,000 by 2030. Urime! You have successfully cast your vote Log in to view the result This change will benefit tens of thousands of students from India. Last year, more than 56,000 Indian nationals were granted a student visa an increase of 13% compared to last year and almost a quarter of all Student visas issued by the UK.

Convenient application process In a press release, the UK High Commission also said that the itinerary application process is also convenient – for the first time, most Graduate applicants can also apply in a fully digital way, using smartphone Immigration: ID Check smartphone application Successful applicants will be issued an eVisa and will be able to enter this status whenever necessary to prove their rights in the UK. This is a more convenient application process which means that applicants will not have to visit a UK Visa and Citizenship Application Service or resubmit their biometrics. Customers who can not use the app again can apply online but will need to visit a Visa and Citizen Application Service in the UK, the commission said.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said: “According to the UK government, the point-based immigration system, talented students from India and across the globe now have the opportunity to start their careers in the UK at the highest levels of business, science , technology and arts. Patel added that once they receive their qualification, the new visa will give them the freedom to fulfill their aspirations and advance their careers. Jan Thompson, Acting British High Commissioner to India in New Delhi, said the Postgraduate path will further help students wishing to stay and work in the UK, further strengthening this bond between our two countries. Cooperation in higher education is one of the essential commitments in the UK and India Roadmap 2030, and this is another positive step in that direction, she said. Barbara Wickham, Director India, British Council said the British Council is engaging with Indian students who plan to pursue an education in the UK this fall by organizing websites and Facebook life to provide all the information that prospective students need. The launch of the new Graduate Itinerary is a major step in the UK-India 2030 Roadmap, launched by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Johnson in May 2021, which will deepen the institutional relationship between the UK and India, including between Governments, the private sector , higher education and civil society.

