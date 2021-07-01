International
Thursday 10:04 am: Pope, Lebanese Christian clerics pray to end crisis | News, Sports, Work
ROME (AP) – Pope Francis welcomed Lebanon’s Christian patriarchs to the Vatican today for a day of prayer amid fears the country is falling into chaos is further jeopardizing the country’s Christian presence, a stronghold for the church in the Middle East.
Francesco greeted the dozen clergy in the lobby of the Vatican Hotel, where he lives shortly after 8 a.m., and together they walked through a small piazza inside the Vatican Gardens and entered St. Peter’s Basilica. There, they stood in silent prayer around the altar and went down to the tomb of the Apostle Peter down to light a candle as a sign of peace.
The small group of churches were spending the rest of the morning and afternoon behind closed doors in talks on how to help Lebanon emerge from the political, financial and social crisis that the World Bank has described as the worst in the world. witnessed over the past 150 years.
At the end of the day, Francis will lead an ecumenical service in St. Peter’s prayers in Arabic, Syrian, Armenian and Chaldean.
Lebanon, a Mediterranean nation of 6 million people, including about 1 million refugees, has the largest percentage of Christians in the Middle East and is the only Arab country with a Christian head of state. Christians make up a third of the population.
The country is going through an unprecedented economic and financial collapse, coupled with an 11-month political stalemate over the formation of a new government. Developments pose the greatest threat to its stability since the end of its civil war three decades ago. He is also trying to recover from last summer’s devastating Beirut port blast and coronavirus pandemic.
Appointed Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who met with Francis at the Vatican in April, said from Beirut that he hoped the meeting would be crowned with success by calling on all Lebanese to maintain their coexistence.
“It is not surprising that the Pope holds him in his heart through this invitation to 10 spiritual leaders with the aim of passing Lebanon through its difficult reality,” he wrote on Twitter today, echoing the words of St. John Paul II that “Lebanon is more than a country, it’s a message.”
Vatican Foreign Minister Archbishop Paul Gallagher was blunt in explaining the Holy See “Strong concern for the collapse of the country” during a press conference last week.
He said Francesco had invited religious leaders in Rome to an acknowledgment that the Christian community was particularly hard hit by the crisis, which has sent well-educated middle classes fleeing power outages, fuel shortages, rising prices and acts sporadic violence.
The crisis, said Gallagher, “It risks destroying Lebanon’s internal balance and reality, endangering the Christian presence in the Middle East.”
Noting the potential for Lebanon to fall into conflict, he said the country needs to be helped economically and to maintain peace, he said. “It remains the last vanguard of an Arab democracy that welcomes, recognizes and coexists with a majority of ethnic and religious communities that in other countries are unable to live in peace.”
“We must help preserve this unique identity, to ensure a pluralistic, tolerant and diverse Middle East.” he said.
Francis has said he hopes to visit Lebanon once a government is formed. Gallagher said if that happens soon, Francis could make a trip early next year.
President Michel Aoun, a Maronite Christian, attended the opening prayer meeting through a closed-circuit TV, his office said. He said in a tweet that the whole world was attending with the pope in prayer for Lebanon.
“Our prayers together are, as Christians and Muslims, to strengthen the values of truth and justice, the balance and mutual respect that strengthens our national unity in order to restore to our nation its unique message of coexistence in the region.” and the world “ he wrote on Twitter.
Sources
2/ https://www.tribtoday.com/news/latest-news/2021/07/thu-1004-a-m-pope-lebanese-christian-clerics-pray-for-end-to-crisis/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]