Thursday 10:04 am: Pope, Lebanese Christian clerics pray to end crisis | News, Sports, Work

ROME (AP) – Pope Francis welcomed Lebanon’s Christian patriarchs to the Vatican today for a day of prayer amid fears the country is falling into chaos is further jeopardizing the country’s Christian presence, a stronghold for the church in the Middle East.

Francesco greeted the dozen clergy in the lobby of the Vatican Hotel, where he lives shortly after 8 a.m., and together they walked through a small piazza inside the Vatican Gardens and entered St. Peter’s Basilica. There, they stood in silent prayer around the altar and went down to the tomb of the Apostle Peter down to light a candle as a sign of peace.

The small group of churches were spending the rest of the morning and afternoon behind closed doors in talks on how to help Lebanon emerge from the political, financial and social crisis that the World Bank has described as the worst in the world. witnessed over the past 150 years.

At the end of the day, Francis will lead an ecumenical service in St. Peter’s prayers in Arabic, Syrian, Armenian and Chaldean.

Lebanon, a Mediterranean nation of 6 million people, including about 1 million refugees, has the largest percentage of Christians in the Middle East and is the only Arab country with a Christian head of state. Christians make up a third of the population.

The country is going through an unprecedented economic and financial collapse, coupled with an 11-month political stalemate over the formation of a new government. Developments pose the greatest threat to its stability since the end of its civil war three decades ago. He is also trying to recover from last summer’s devastating Beirut port blast and coronavirus pandemic.

Appointed Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who met with Francis at the Vatican in April, said from Beirut that he hoped the meeting would be crowned with success by calling on all Lebanese to maintain their coexistence.

“It is not surprising that the Pope holds him in his heart through this invitation to 10 spiritual leaders with the aim of passing Lebanon through its difficult reality,” he wrote on Twitter today, echoing the words of St. John Paul II that “Lebanon is more than a country, it’s a message.”

Vatican Foreign Minister Archbishop Paul Gallagher was blunt in explaining the Holy See “Strong concern for the collapse of the country” during a press conference last week.

He said Francesco had invited religious leaders in Rome to an acknowledgment that the Christian community was particularly hard hit by the crisis, which has sent well-educated middle classes fleeing power outages, fuel shortages, rising prices and acts sporadic violence.

The crisis, said Gallagher, “It risks destroying Lebanon’s internal balance and reality, endangering the Christian presence in the Middle East.”

Noting the potential for Lebanon to fall into conflict, he said the country needs to be helped economically and to maintain peace, he said. “It remains the last vanguard of an Arab democracy that welcomes, recognizes and coexists with a majority of ethnic and religious communities that in other countries are unable to live in peace.”

“We must help preserve this unique identity, to ensure a pluralistic, tolerant and diverse Middle East.” he said.

Francis has said he hopes to visit Lebanon once a government is formed. Gallagher said if that happens soon, Francis could make a trip early next year.

President Michel Aoun, a Maronite Christian, attended the opening prayer meeting through a closed-circuit TV, his office said. He said in a tweet that the whole world was attending with the pope in prayer for Lebanon.

“Our prayers together are, as Christians and Muslims, to strengthen the values ​​of truth and justice, the balance and mutual respect that strengthens our national unity in order to restore to our nation its unique message of coexistence in the region.” and the world “ he wrote on Twitter.