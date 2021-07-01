The Supreme Court gives the French government nine months to act on climate change





The Eiffel Tower is surrounded by a tiny particle fog hanging over the horizon in Paris, France, December 9, 2016 as the City of Light experienced the worst air pollution in a decade. REUTERS / Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS, July 1 (Reuters) – France’s top administrative council on Thursday told the government to act now against climate change to ensure it meets the comments on reducing greenhouse gas emissions, otherwise it could face fines. possible. The Conseil d’Etat, which acts as the legal adviser to the executive and as the supreme court for administrative justice, last November gave the government three months to show it was establishing climate policies that make a greenhouse gas reduction target achievable. with 40% of their levels from 1990 to 2030. Nearly eight months later, she said the goal still seemed unattainable if new measures were not taken quickly. “The Conseil d’tat instructs the government to take additional measures between now and March 31, 2022, to hit the target,” the council said. A council spokesman said it would evaluate the state’s actions after the deadline expired and could issue a fine if the measures were not so necessary. The Conseil d’Etat’s stance has raised questions about President Emmanuel Macron’s credentials as a champion of combating climate change and confirms the binding nature of the greenhouse gas reduction targets contained in the legislation. The rate of decline in greenhouse gas emissions in France between 2015-2018 was about half as fast as it took to be on the right trajectory to reach its 2030 target. Meanwhile, the reduction in greenhouse gas emissions in 2020 was mainly due to the decline in economic activity caused by COVID-19, a report released by the Independent High Climate Council said on Thursday. The office of Prime Minister Jean Castex said the government noted the council’s order and that government subsidies for electric cars and more energy-efficient housing, as well as climate-related legislation through parliament, were evidence of its commitment to curb emissions. . The case was originally brought to court by the municipality of Grande-Synthe in northern France. The city has been built on reclaimed land and local officials say it risks being flooded by rising sea levels caused by global warming. The council has the power to compensate damages. Greenpeace France hailed what it called “a clear ultimatum issued before the government’s inaction on climate change”. Reporting by Nicolas Delame, Matthieu Protard and Elizabeth Pineau; edited by David Evans Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/environment/top-court-gives-french-government-nine-months-act-climate-change-2021-07-01/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos