Spain records increase in Covid cases among unvaccinated young people | Spain
Authorities and health experts in Spain have called for prudence and responsibility amid an increase in cases among young people who are still waiting to be vaccinated as more than 1,000 Covid cases across the country were found on a school trip year-end in Mallorca.
Although more than a third of Spain’s 47 million people have been fully vaccinated against coronavirus, the number of cases has increased in recent days, especially among young people still waiting to get their pictures.
On Wednesday evening, the number of cases per 100,000 people across Spain over the past two weeks was 117.7, up from 92.57 last week. However, the number of cases among those aged 12-19 was 287.8 per 100.00 to 44 days ago while the percentage among those aged 20-29 was 293.3 (42 above).
We were in a phase of the pandemic as we were getting closer and closer to the end, but we can not allow our guard, said on Wednesday evening the Minister of Health, Carolina Darias. We have to follow the rules.
Darias said the vaccine program remained the most powerful weapon we have, adding that the number of cases would decrease among young people once they started getting vaccinated.
The self-governing regions of Spain, which run their own health systems, have already begun speeding up their plans to vaccinate under-30s and are aiming to start offering them hits this month. The government says the vaccination program has reached the crossroads speed and is on track to reach its target of vaccinating 70% of the population by the end of the summer.
But the efforts have been complicated by the arrival of virus variants and the outbreak of Mallorca, which has infected at least 1,176 people and left 4,796 in quarantine across Spain. On Thursday, about 170 students who had tested negative after being locked up in a hotel on Balearic Island since last Saturday were allowed to begin their journey home. Another 70 students are quarantined at the hotel.
These are important figures that require our attention, said Spain’s chief of health emergencies, Fernando Simn, earlier this week. We need to be very clear that unvaccinated groups are at greater risk.
Rafael Bengoa, a co-director of the Institute for Health and Strategy in Bilbao and a former director of health systems at the WHO, said events in Mallorca and elsewhere had been completely predictable.
You have the end of school; the need of young people to go to parties; the virus still around, and unvaccinated people by 16-30, he said. It is the perfect combination of factors, but it is completely predictable.
Bengoa said such large gatherings, along with the presence of the Alpha and Delta variants, would inevitably lead to cases: They should have said: You can host these events, but wait until September or October . This is when you will be able to make a great celebration.
He warned that the accompaniment and many small festivities of the Spanish summer holiday season would also boost broadcasting. The country recorded a second wave of the virus last fall after the country’s strict, three-month blockade was lifted over the summer and people rushed back to their previous lives.
Bengoa, who is also a former health minister in the Basque regional government, said mixed messages from Spain’s autonomous regional authorities and a general desire to return to normalcy would only complicate the situation.
The curve is turning upside down and is not just related to a super-spreading event in Mallorca, he said.
People have started to relax and there is a lot of complacency because the signals from the administrations are that they had now started to de-escalate. They were sending signals of normalcy while still being far from anything that looks like herd immunity.
Bengoa said the new variants circulating in Spain would complicate efforts to contain Covid, adding: “By the end of September, when we reached all these age groups by vaccination, I do not think regional governments should continue to say: Let to return to normalcy.
