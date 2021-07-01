Andhra Pradesh Opens Second Phase of YSR Plant Scheme for the Poor





Andhra Pradesh YS Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy launched the second phase of the YSR Bima Scheme from the Tadepalli camp office on Thursday. While the central government withdrew from the scheme on April 1, 2020, the AP government to protect poor families who have lost bread winners by carrying out YSR Bima while retaining the entire cost of the scheme. The Prime Minister distributed Rs 750 crore to provide the insurance premium for 1.32 crore families for 2021-22. The State government formulated the scheme to provide life insurance coverage for those receiving the primary bread of their respective families. In case of natural death of the worker within the age group 18-50 years, 1 Rs family is paid and in case of accidental death within the age group 18-70 years, 5 Rs is paid. The AP government finances insurance premium payments for unorganized workers under YSR Plant and the insurance payment is implemented by the respective bank, no other State government has undertaken an initiative that carries all premium payment for a free insurance scheme. A total of Rs 1,307 crore have been spent under the YSR Plant to date. Since the Center withdrew from the scheme, the AP government has covered the insurance premiums of 1.21 crore eligible families last year. Despite the State government paying the premium in full, banks were able to register only 62.5 loop beneficiaries but could not register the remaining 58.5 loops. It is estimated that 12,039 eligible beneficiaries, who had passed away last year, lost their insurance salaries. This is due to errors by banks that do not timely register qualified people or who were registered but did not complete the 45-day encumbrance period. As a compassionate gesture, the government undertook to provide support and assistance to bereaved families, lending $ 254.72 million to 12,039 families, in amounts equal to those they would have received from insurance claims. To further assist beneficiaries, the government has set up an exclusive toll-free number, 155214, to clarify or resolve any issues related to insurance registration, claims and / or related complaints. Read all the Latest News, Latest News and Coronavirus News here

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news18.com/news/india/andhra-pradesh-launches-second-phase-of-ysr-bima-scheme-for-poor-3915077.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos