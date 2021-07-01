Possible Pakistani attack on India Opens New Front in Kashmir





Late last week, in the wee hours of Sunday morning, two drones successfully exploded two improvised explosive devices at an Indian Air Force base in Jammu in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir. No deaths have been reported yet. But some Indian Air Force personnel were apparently injured as a result of these attacks. And not surprisingly, given that the base is a handful of miles from the border with Pakistan, most observers believe Islamabad was involveda suspicion that seems justified given the recent development of Pakistan’s drone program. The latest drone strikes were the first of their kind, albeit Pakistani drone surveillance in the past, they have stayed around the border and even entered Indian-controlled territory in Jammu and Kashmir. The attacks represent both a continuation and a new form of escalation, namely, a more direct confrontation than through proxies in a conflict that has lasted for decades.

Late last week, in the wee hours of Sunday morning, two drones successfully exploded two improvised explosive devices at an Indian Air Force base in Jammu in the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir. No deaths have been reported yet. But some Indian Air Force personnel were apparently injured as a result of these attacks. And not surprisingly, given that the base is a handful of miles from the border with Pakistan, most observers believe Islamabad was involveda suspicion that seems justified given the recent development of Pakistan’s drone program. The latest drone strikes were the first of their kind, albeit Pakistani drone surveillance in the past, they have stayed around the border and even entered Indian-controlled territory in Jammu and Kashmir. The attacks represent both a continuation and a new form of escalation, respectively, more direct confrontation than through proxies in a conflict that has lasted for decades. Since the outbreak of an indigenous Indian-controlled Kashmir uprising in 1989, Pakistan has pursued a proxy war against India using a range of jihadist militants who have wreaked havoc in the region. By 2019, a Pakistan-based terrorist group, Jaish-e-Mohammed, launched a brazen strike in an Indian paramilitary convoy in Pulwama, killing more than 40 people. After the attack, India carried out its first air strike across the India-Pakistan border since the 1971. war. Pakistan responded with an attack of its own. Despite understandable fears of escalation, including at the nuclear level, both sides succeeded step away from the abyss. As a wider conflict was avoided, low level attacks carried out by their respective armed forces rather than by representatives through the volatile Line of Control, the de facto international border between India and Pakistan in Kashmir, continued rapidly. Then, at end of February this year, most likely as a result of the United States pushing the backward canal, both sides had agreed on a ceasefire there. There have been no reports of any significant ceasefire violations, but if drone attacks can be tracked in Pakistan, all bets are closed. For one, drones pose a new, deadly threat to both Indian bases ahead as well as Indian military forces deployed along the troubled border. If Indian forces fail to successfully capture one or more of these intrusive drones and thus can demonstrate that they originate in Pakistan, Islamabad will be able to maintain a credible negative appearance. At best, New Delhi, though saddened, will only be able to shake one accusing finger against its fierce opponent. Drone attacks have also revealed a significant gap in India’s defense capabilities. At the moment, apart from simply using small arms to shoot down drones, India has no practical tactics in its command to stop these potentially deadly attacks. Of course, one can adopt aggressive attitude to punish and prevent future attacks. However, to adopt such a strategy will have to acquire new skills allowing it to provide a punitive response to any drone interference, especially if they cause fatalities, and without necessarily waiting for confirmation of drone origin. The object of such an approach would be to inflict such high costs on the adversary that any benefit from the initial effort would be extremely unmatched. This particular strategy, though tempting, is unlikely to have potentially dangerous consequences. It can very easily lead to a spiral escalation. Pakistani military commanders, for fear that retaliatory attacks may be a prelude to a wider conflict, may have less incentive for restraint. Consequently, what may have started as a limited probe created to test India’s military readiness and capabilities could potentially lead to a much wider conflict. To avoid such an escalation, India may wish to avoid punitive prevention and pursue prevention by denial instead. To this end, it will have to make significant investments in new air defense capabilities designed to shoot down drones the moment they intervene in Indian territory. Unfortunately, even though India’s two most powerful opponents, China and Pakistan have invested in military drone technology (and Islamabad has got a fair amount of drone technology from China), New Delhi has stalled in acquiring the skills needed to deal with this emergency threat. Drone strikes at Jammu air base strongly suggest that, although Pakistan may have restrained its representative forces, a new front may be opening up in the conflict over Kashmir. To ensure that the latest ceasefire agreement, which opened the prospect of renewed negotiations to end the Kashmir dispute, does not disappear, India will have to devise an imaginary strategy to tackle what appears to be an imminent threat.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://foreignpolicy.com/2021/07/01/drone-strike-blasts-open-a-new-front-in-the-kashmir-dispute/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos