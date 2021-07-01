Met Office July Hot Wave Update: What the Met Office Says About Hot Weather This Month





We are facing a wet weekend in Wales and volatile weather early next week, but the forecast later this month is looking better. After weeks of rain and colder-than-average temperatures, the Met Office long-range forecast predicts “hot forecasts” with temperatures above normal by the end of the month. However, by mid-July, the risk of thunder and rain remains and the British should get ready for the heat with temperatures higher than normal expected. The forecast for Wales this weekend says: “Feel ridiculous with a mix of sun magic and showers prevalent throughout this period, the heaviest on Sunday. Risk thunderstorms even on the weekend. “Some low clouds, especially on Sunday night.” Read more:New stamp rules for Wales Met Office forecaster Alex Deakin says: “If you are looking for warm, sunny skies, make the most of it for a short period of time, because we will see a change in the weather if we spend the weekend with the potential for heavy rainfall. thunder. “Next week looks mixed at best as the weather systems from the Atlantic are pushed back and the current of the planes will be stronger than normal for this time of year. Stream the current of the planes running the lower pressure systems The winds are still blowing from the south so it will stay gentle. “It will not be windy, so where there will be rain, they will move slowly. Not everywhere will you see them. Be prepared for a rain, but do not be surprised if you do not see a such. “ The start of next week seems “volatile and volatile”, but the long-distance forecast from the Met Office says the period between Monday, July 5 and Wednesday, July 14, should start to improve. The forecast says: ” Temperatures are usually warm or locally very warm in sunny areas. Temperatures are likely to be above the norm, especially in any prolonged sun. “ The forecasting agency says confidence in the end-of-month forecast is “relatively low”. Weather for your area with postal code: But the forecast for Thursday, July 15, through Thursday, July 29, says: “Fdry and dry weather for most of the UK most likely for the rest of July. “However, there is a possibility that occasional rainfall may affect northwestern areas, with a very low risk of developing thunderstorm conditions across the south. Temperatures are likely to be above average for most. of this period, with an increasing risk of some very hot or hot spells occurring. “

