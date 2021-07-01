Brazil has seen most of the fires in June in the Amazon rainforest since 2007





Smoke falls during a fire in an Amazon forest area near Porto Velho, Rondonia State, Brazil, Brazil August 21, 2019. REUTERS / Weslei Marcelino

BRAZIL, July 1 (Reuters) – Brazil recorded more fires in the Amazon rainforest in 14 years in June, government data showed on Thursday amid concerns that extreme drought in many parts of the region could spark fires more bad in the months to come. The National Space Agency Inpe recorded 2,308 hotspots on the Brazilian Amazon in June, up 2.7% from the same month a year earlier when fires had reached a 13-year high. While the number of fires in June goes to only a fraction of those seen at the peak of the dry season in August and September, environmentalists fear it is a worse sign to come. “With a high number of fires already in the early Amazon Summer, when of course there is a drop in rainfall in the Amazon, that number is likely to increase,” Greenpeace Brasil said in a statement. Scientists warn that dry weather along the so-called “deforestation arch” of the Amazon and in the Pantanal wetlands could cause a worse fire season. Hydropower plants across the country have reported the lowest water inflows in 91 years amid severe drought, according to the Ministry of Mines and Energy. Read more Fires in the Amazon are mostly man-made, with extremely rare natural flames. Loggers generally illegally cut down valuable trees and then land grabbers set fire to clear space for livestock. Fire can also be used as part of traditional agriculture. Dry weather increases the chances of fires going out of control. President Jair Bolsonaro earlier this week stopped most fires in the country for 120 days as a precaution and deployed the military to protect the region from fires and deforestation. Read more These policy moves repeat the steps taken in 2019 and 2020 that failed to reduce deforestation and fires. For the full year 2020, fires in the Amazon reached a height of four years, while deforestation reached a height of 12 years, according to Inpe. Reporting by Jake Spring Edited by Mark Potter Our standards: Principles of Trust of Thomson Reuters.

