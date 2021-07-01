Italian prisons under fire as video footage shows guards beating prisoners | Ital





Italys Justice Minister Marta Cartabia has ordered a report on conditions in the country’s prisons following the release of video footage showing guards brutally beating inmates at a prison near Naples who had sought better coronavirus protection. Shocking scenes of inmates being beaten, beaten and beaten with sticks at Santa Maria Capua Vetere Prison in Caserta were captured by surveillance cameras on April 6, 2020, the day after a prison riot as inmates demanded face masks and tests Covid-19 in response to a virus outbreak. sights was published this week by the newspaper Domani. Those images brought a lump to my throat, Cartabia told La Repubblica. As well as the opinion of a violated constitution. Fifty-two prison guards have since been arrested. The guards, who have also been suspended by the justice ministry, face charges of aggravated torture, aggravated ill-treatment and causing multiple injuries. A judge in the preliminary investigation, who described the violence as a horrific massacre, said the detainees were allegedly stripped, kneeling and beaten by guards who wore helmets to hide their identities, the Ansa news agency reported. In surveillance footage captured, dozens of prison officers can be seen shaking inmates with sticks, pulling their hair and kneeling on their stomachs. In other scenes, prisoners are beaten as they walk down the aisle or up a flight of stairs. The case has sparked political divisions in Italy, with Matteo Salvini, leader of the far-right League and part of the ruling coalition, visiting the prison on Thursday to bring a League solidarity to all prison officers. Enrico Letta, the leader of the center-left Democratic Party and also part of the coalition, said the violent scenes were intolerable. They are more serious because they are attributed to those who must serve the state faithfully and honorably. Salvatore, one of the prisoners suspected of being beaten and now completing his sentence of house arrest, told La Repubblica: In the video, I am the hooded one, the one who gets hit in the head, back and legs. Even though I am out of jail, I have not slept for weeks. Prison scenes recall the case of Stefano Cucchi, who died after being beaten while in custody in a Rome prison in 2009. Two police officers were found guilty of his murder in 2019. Cucchi was placed in custody after being found in possession of hashish and cocaine in a park in Rome. He weighed 37 kg at the time of death, while photos showed his bruised face. His sister, Ilaria, who fought a long battle for justice, said of the violence in the Santa Maria Capua Vetere prison: Episodes of this kind have happened and are happening very often, and almost always with the general indifference of a society which is accustomed to considering prisons as social landfills. The Cucchi case inspired in my skin, a film by Alessio Cremonini that won three David di Donatello awards.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/world/2021/jul/01/italian-prisons-under-fire-as-video-footage-shows-guards-beating-inmates The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos