Trudeau, political leaders urge Canadians to delicately balance celebration and reflection on Canada Day





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is urging people celebrating Canada Day to also find time to reflect on the nation’s historic failures and commit to building a fairer and more just society. “Today, we celebrate our country and all those who call it home,” Trudeau said in a statement. “But as we acknowledge our successes, we must also acknowledge that, for some, Canada Day is not yet a day of celebration.” The Prime Minister’s extremely grim message for Canada Day comes after the discovery of unmarked children’s remains and graves on the sites of former residential schools in British Columbia and Saskatchewan. “While we cannot change the past, we must be determined to confront these truths in order to design a new and better path forward,” Trudeau said. The progress we have made since the country did not happen by chance, and will not continue without effort. So as we celebrate this place, we call it home and the people we share it with, let’s get back to work to build a better future – for everyone. #KanadaDita https://t.co/9XwSxEJq29 pic.twitter.com/CoOLxZaueU –@JustinTrudeau News of revelations in former residential schools has fueled a national account of Canada’s historic mistreatment of indigenous peoples and shone a light on the inequalities still experienced by those communities. These conversations have cast a long shadow over a holiday that is usually celebrated by political leaders as a joyous occasion. Trudeau’s official itinerary on July 1 does not include any traditional Canadian Day celebrations, which in any case have largely been left on hold due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions. The prime minister instead plans to speak with Phyllis Webstad, executive director of the Shirt Oranges Association, a nonprofit organization that supports residential school reconciliation. The national AFN chief thanks the Canadians who are working towards reconciliation Perry Bellegarde, National Assembly chief of the First Nations, urged non-Native Canadians to spend time today learning about the country’s common history with the First Nations. “On this Canada Day, I raise many concerned Canadians heading to the First Nations and joining the reconciliation effort,” he said. Bellegarde said genuine reconciliation will require Canada to face a number of ongoing injustices, such as gender-based violence, systemic racism in Canadian institutions, lack of clean drinking water and moldy homes in remote communities. He also called for justice for residential school survivors. NDP leader Jagmeet Singh is also ahead of any Canada Day celebrations. He plans to meet with indigenous leaders and host a community meeting to discuss reconciliation on his trip to Burnaby, BC Conservative leader Erin O’Toole struck a similar tone of reflection and celebration in his Canada Day message, though O’Toole did not explicitly refer to recent revelations in former residential schools. “We are not a perfect country, but our shared commitment to Canada’s values ​​means we must use this national day of celebration as an opportunity to regain our commitment to building a more inclusive and just society today. and in the future, “O’Toole wrote

