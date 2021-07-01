Passengers in Pakistan suffer while foreign airlines cancel flights | World News





Many foreign airlines limited their capacity amid the Covid pandemic canceling foreign flights, Pakistani passengers are mentally suffering from the restriction. Foreign airlines scheduled additional flights and took reservations to Pakistan assuming ease of travel restrictions by the authorities. However, they had to cancel them when the National Center for Command and Operations (NCOC) maintained its travel curbs. No more than 20 percent of normal air traffic from the world will be allowed, with a few exceptions. The NCOC had increased capacity for only direct international flights within Europe, Canada, the United Kingdom, China, Malaysia and several other countries to 40 per cent of normal passenger volume from 1 July. Passengers who withdrew from flight cancellations took to social media to vent their anger. The airlines did not give them a reason after the flight cancellations and the passengers held the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) responsible. “My family has canceled flights twice in a week @qatarairways and for now they are not able to adjust before July 26,” wrote a social media user. ‘The same thing happened to us Turkish airlines canceled tickets and they said Pakistan Govt suspended their operations from July 1 to July 18,’ “another Twitter account said. In a fit of rage, the CAA issued a statement clarifying its position, blaming foreign airlines for the cancellations. “CAA has noticed excessive booking by foreign airlines for Pakistan. The responsibility for booking and suspending flights lies with the airline in question as CAA has nothing to do with cancellation or excessive booking,” the authority claimed. Meanwhile, a Qatar Airways official told Dawn that some of his flights had been canceled to comply with NCOC restrictions. A Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) spokesman said due to the limited number of flights operated by Gulf-based carriers, a large number of Pakistanis were unable to travel to Pakistan from Doha and vice versa.

