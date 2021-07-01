Chinas Communist Party turns 100 years old. Note the music (state approved).





These cultural products have their artistic value, said Denise Ho, an assistant professor of history at Yale University who studies 20th century history in China. For many Chinese, there is a nostalgia for certain aspects of the Mao era. The grip of the Chinese grip After the Occupation of Hong Kong : A year ago, city liberties were rapidly restricted to breathtaking. But the deception had been going on for years, and many signals were lost. A year later in Hong Kong: Neighbors are asked to report to each other. Children are taught to look for traitors. The Communist Party is rebuilding the city. Design of China Post-Covid Path : Xi Jinping, China’s leader, is seeking to balance confidence and warns as his country moves forward as other countries continue to face the pandemic. A challenge for US global leadership: As President Biden predicts a war between democracies and their opponents, Beijing is eager to win the other side. Red tourism is booming : New and improved attractions dedicated to the history of the Communist Parties, or a refined version of it, are attracting crowds ahead of the centennial of the parties.

By reviving old works, Mr. Xi seems eager to remind the public of the days of holiday glory. His government has redoubled efforts to strengthen ideological loyalty among artists. This year, a government-backed industry association issued a moral code for artists performing dancers, musicians and acrobats, including their call to stay loyal to the party and help advance the socialist cause. Mr. Xi, at a ceremony this week at the Beijing Grand People’s Hall, distributed centennial medals for 29 party cadres, including Lan Tianye, an actor often described as a red artist, and Lu Qiming, a patriotic composer known for the Ode to the Red Flag part. For Xi, as for Mao, art is first and foremost a political instrument, said Professor Ho. The Chinese government has tried to use music, dance, television, and movies in recent years to improve its image, especially among young people, many of whom have no direct connection to the 1949 communist revolution. A rap song that celebrates its centenary, with the title 100 percent, has been widely circulated on the Chinese internet in recent days. But the 15-minute runway, with 100 artists, has been ridiculed for its wooden propaganda slogans. Spaceships are flying in the sky, says a lyricist. The new China must be turned on. Performers say they hope the high caliber of centennial productions, including costumes, sets and detailed visual effects, will attract new audiences.

