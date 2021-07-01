Designing the hottest temperatures in the world | Climate news





From 49.6C in Canada to 53.2C in Kuwait, Al Jazeera looks at where the hottest places on Earth are.

June was an extremely hot month for some countries in the northern hemisphere. As of Friday, June 25, at least 486 sudden deaths have been recorded in the Canadian province of British Columbia as temperatures rose to nearly 50C (112F). In the United States, the constant heat wave has clogged highways and melted power lines. A so-called heat dome, where high pressure blocks heat, is being blamed for extremely high temperatures. Record breaking temperatures On June 29, Lytton, a small town about 200 km (124 miles) from Vancouver, reached 49.6C (121F), setting a national record for the highest temperature ever recorded across Canada. Schools, universities and vaccination centers were closed throughout British Columbia. Just south of the border in the U.S. state of Oregon, the city of Portland reached an all-time high of 46.6C (116F), breaking the previous high of 41.6C (107F), first set in 1965. Kuwait the hottest place on Earth in 2021 On June 22, the Kuwaiti city of Nuwaiseeb recorded the highest temperature in the world so far this year at 53.2C (127.7F). In neighboring Iraq, temperatures reached 51.6C (124.8F) on July 1, 2021, with Omidiyeh, Iran, not far away with a maximum temperature of 51C (123.8F) recorded so far. Several other countries in the Middle East, including the United Arab Emirates, Oman and Saudi Arabia, recorded temperatures higher than 50C (112F) in June. The bay is known for its hot and humid climate with temperatures regularly exceeding 40C (104F) in the summer months. The hottest temperatures ever recorded The map below shows the hottest temperatures ever recorded in any country in the world. At least 23 countries have recorded maximum temperatures of 50C (122F) or above. Currently, the highest officially recorded temperature is 56.7C (134F), recorded in Californias Death Valley back in 1913. The hottest known temperature in Africa is 55C (131F) recorded in Kebili, Tunisia in 1931. Iran holds Asia hottest official temperature of 54C (129F) which she recorded in 2017. In 2020, Seymour Island in Antarctica recorded a maximum temperature of 20.7C (69.3F). According to the United Nations World Meteorological Organization (WMO), temperatures in the Antarctic Peninsula have risen by almost 3C (5.4F) over the past 50 years. The temperature is measured The temperature you see in the news or in the weather app on your phone relies on a network of weather stations positioned around the globe. To ensure accurate readings, weather stations use specialist platinum resistance thermometers placed on shadow instruments known as a Stevenson display at a height of 1.25-2 meters (4-6 feet) above the ground. There are two known scales used to measure temperature: Celsius and Fahrenheit. Only a few countries, including the US, use Fahrenheit as their official scale. The rest of the world uses the Celsius scale named after the Swedish astronomer Anders Celsius who invented the 0-100 degree freezing and boiling point scale in 1742. The world is heating up or report published by NASA Goddard Institute for Spatial Studies (GISS) found that the average global Earth surface temperature in 2020 correlated with 2016 as the warmest year recorded. GISS director Gavin Schmidt said the last seven years have been the warmest seven years on record, typifying the ongoing and dramatic warming trend. Whether a year is a record or not is not really that important, the important things are the long-term trends. With these trends, and as human impact on climate increases, we should expect records to continue to be broken.

