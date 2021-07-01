Tesla Delivery Record Expected – Number of Cars in Q2 – Top International News





1. American markets traded; Rally Tech slows down Major indices in the US market are trading at a profit, as energy, financial stocks were gained as technology consolidated. Production data in June continued to show expansion at a strong but slower pace. Demands for state unemployment insurance fell more than expected this week. Job data is expected to come out tomorrow. Stoxx Europe up 0.62% Dow Jones up 0.22% NASDAQ decreased by 0.12% 2. Oil prices win before the OPEC + meeting Brent Crude prices reached $ 75.63 / barrel as Russia and Saudi Arabia reportedly entered into an agreement to gradually increase production in the coming months. At its meeting today OPEC + is heading towards adding about 2 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil to the market between August and December, a source told OPEC + Reuters. Prices hit their 52-week high today. 3. Singapore reviewing Binance after the global shock The well-known cryptocurrency exchange, Binance, which was banned in the UK earlier this week is now under scrutiny by other countries. Binance Asia has been given a period of entry into action as Singapore authorities review their licenses to deal with digital currency services (cryptocurrencies). The entire sector is in the midst of a regulatory blow from China to the US 4. Malaysia tightens restrictions as viruses increase Malaysia said it would impose tight movement restrictions on Selangor, its richest state, and several localities in Kuala Lumpur starting Saturday. The Covid-19 pandemic in the country is getting worse and getting out of control even as they try to bring more restrictions. Only 17.2% of the population has been given only 1-dose vaccine even behind the 20% rate of India. 5. Tesla Delivery Record Number Number of Cars in Q2 Expected Analysts on Wall Street expect carmaker Tesla to report record deliveries in the April-June quarter. Deliveries are expected to cross the 2 loop from all-electric car maker led by CEO Elon Musk. There were concerns about global chip shortages and delays at major ports, but Tesla likely managed intelligent inventories to realize the data. 6. Alice electric plane ready for the first flight Aviation Aircraft, a starter of electric aircraft, unveiled the production version of its aircraft. The inaugural flight of the passenger plane named Alice is expected in the coming months with a commercial launch expected in 2024. Alice can carry nine passengers for 650 miles (1,046 km), making it suitable for replacements in the private jet market for the ultra-rich in the US 7. Goldman to move to Tokyo Headquarters Goldman Sachs Investment Bank is preparing to relocate its Japan operation to its Tokyo headquarters. Construction on the 49-storey building is expected to be completed by 2023. This also comes when company rivals are closing offices to return to a future from home. CEO David Solomon had expressed his strong opposing feelings on the work-from-home culture alongside Morgan Stanley. European and Asian banks are committed to hybrid business models in the future. 8. Covid DNA vaccine 67% in clinical trials Indias Cadila Healthcare is seeking approval for the world’s first vaccine based on Covid-19 DNA. The 67% efficacy is being shown for the vaccine in a Phase-3 trial with more than 28,000 volunteers. This number is still lower than the RNA-based vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer-BioNTech.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://marketfeed.news/tesla-delivery-record-number-of-cars-in-q2-expected-top-international-news/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

