Xi Jinping warns foreign enemies not to be confused with China
President Xi Jinping warned Thursday that enemies will find themselves on a collision course with a large steel wall if they try to harass or influence China in its Beijing belligerent speech to mark the 100th anniversary of the ruling Communist Party. China (CPC).
In a one-hour speech in Tiananmen Square to mark the centennial of the parties, Xi vowed to build China’s army and said Beijing was determined to reunite Taiwan, a self-governing democracy that China considers a region of detached.
Considered to be China’s most powerful leader since Mao Zedong, Xi is the CPC general secretary and head of the Central Military Commission.
Referring to the situation in Hong Kong, Xi, dressed in a Mao-style gray suit and accompanied by the past and current leadership of the CPC, said social stability would be ensured there while protecting China’s security and sovereignty.
Xis’s speech comes amid growing international criticism against China over alleged human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Tibet, continued repression in Hong Kong and what Western countries perceive as Beijing deliberately flogging the origins of pandemics Covid-19.
CHINA ASERTIVE
At the same time, China has also been successful in controlling the Covid-19 explosion domestically, and its economy is recovering rapidly, giving Beijing more confidence to be persistent worldwide and in the region.
This confidence showed in Xis’ defiant speech, given a choreographed and punctuated applause from a packed audience, waving the flag.
Chinese state media put the number of people who attended the early morning event at 70,000.
Minutes before his speech, 71 military planes flew over historic Tiananmen Square with crowds making cell phone video fever amid a wild cheer.
The helicopters flew in the 100th formation, representing 100 years of CPC. It also involved J-20 stealth fighters and heavy Z-8 helicopters, which flew forward carrying the party flag.
A particularly loud round of cheers plunged into the crowd when Xi mentioned the large steel wall.
We Chinese are a people who uphold justice and are not afraid of threats of force. As a nation, we have a strong sense of pride and confidence. We have never harassed, oppressed or subjugated the people of any other country and we will never do it. By the same token, we will never allow any foreign force to harass, oppress or subjugate us. Anyone trying to do so will find themselves on a collision course with a large steel wall forged by over 1.4 billion Chinese.
China, he said, welcomes helpful suggestions but will not accept sacred preaching. We are eager to learn what lessons we can learn from the achievements of other cultures and to welcome helpful suggestions and constructive criticism. However, we will not accept sacred preaching from those who think they have the right to give us lectures, he said.
STATE FOR TERRITORIAL INTEGRITY
Xi said China maintains an unwavering commitment to joining Taiwan: No one should underestimate the determination, will and ability of the Chinese people to defend their national sovereignty and territorial integrity.
The people of China are not only good at destroying the old world, but they have also created a new world, Xi said, adding: Only socialism can save China.
Resolving the Taiwan issue and achieving the full reunification of China is an unwavering historic task, the Chinese president said.
All sons and daughters of China, including compatriots on both sides of the Taiwan Strait, must work together and move forward in solidarity, resolutely destroying any conspiracy of Taiwan’s independence, he said.
We are now marching with sure steps towards the second goal of the centennial of China’s construction into a great modern socialist country in all aspects, Xi said.
