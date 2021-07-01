Arctic The Last Ice Zone may be less resistant to global warming





Last August, scientists aboard an icebreaker that was moving from ice across the Arctic Ocean on a one-year research expedition decided to take a detour to the North Pole. They needed to get there quickly, so they used satellite data to find a route where the sea ice concentration was low enough for the icebreaker, Polarstern, to cross easily. They found him in a difficult place, on the Wandel Sea, in the north of Greenland. This area was once an area filled with this old, thick sea ice, said Melinda Webster, a researcher at the University of Alaska Fairbanks who was on board for this part of the Mosaic expedition. It’s not what we encountered when we got there. Instead, the ice was thin and there was plenty of open water, said Dr. Webster. Scientists have now shown why the ice conditions in the Wandel Sea were extremely different last summer. The warm Arctic climate diluted the ice, they say, and an unusual shift in winds pushed most of it out of the sea.

As is usually the case with extreme events, there is a fundamental component to climate change, said Axel J. Schweiger, a climate scientist at the University of Washington and lead author of a paper describing the research published Thursday in the journal Communications Earth & Environment. The findings have potentially troubling implications for the Wandel Sea and surrounding waters in northern Canada, a region often referred to as the last ice zone. Because a circular ocean current, the Beaufort Gyre, tends to keep ice trapped there, climate models have predicted it will likely hold ice as warming causes the rest of the Arctic Ocean to become ice-free in summer, perhaps in the coming decades. If this region always remains icy, it could provide one last summer haven for polar bears and other Arctic wildlife that depend on sea ice. But the new study suggests that the area may be less resilient to heat and that similar periods with low ice concentrations are expected. This region is not as stable as we thought, said Luisa von Albedyll, an ice dynamics researcher with the Alfred Wegener Institute in Germany, who was also on board the Polarstern when the route was chosen. Neither she nor Dr. Webster was not involved in the new search.

Dr. Schweiger and other researchers had seen and studied the diluted ice in the Wandel Sea in recent years, including a time in 2018 when a large open water area, called the polynya, was open. The Polarstern experience also aroused the interest of Drs. Schweigers. The itinerary would not normally be the first choice for an ice-breaking captain, he said. Using satellite imagery and computer models that simulated sea ice, he and his colleagues showed that most of the effect on the Wandel ice in 2020 could be related to natural variability in winds in the area. These winds normally blow from the north and, with Greenland and the Canadian coasts to the south, tend to hold the ice in place. In August 2020 they moved so they were blowing in the opposite direction, causing a lot of ice to leave the sea and shake elsewhere. But the simulations also showed that climate change played a role in melting and thinning ice, as it has done elsewhere in the Arctic Ocean in recent decades. While the world as a whole is warming up as a result of human-induced emissions of carbon dioxide and other gases occupying heat, the Arctic is warming about two and a half times faster than average, much faster than other regions. The researchers also looked at what may have happened in previous years under the same wind conditions that existed last summer, using data that began in 1979, when modern satellite images of the Arctic began. The analysis showed that if the same shifting winds had occurred in 2018 and 2019, similar low ice conditions would have resulted. But the likelihood that this would have happened to the ice from 1979 is much smaller, said Dr. Schweiger, because the region was not so hot at that point and the ice was thicker. Dr. Webster said the study provided a very reasonable explanation for what happened last summer. And it illustrated an important point about the effects of climate change in the Arctic, she said.

As sea ice thins and as it becomes more seasonal, it becomes more sensitive to what is happening in the atmosphere and ocean, she said. So windy conditions will play a bigger role. What we experienced last summer was unparalleled, added Dr. Webster. But that will probably be the norm in the coming decades. This is how the Arctic is changing.

