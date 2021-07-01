More graves are found in Canadian indigenous schools





T Ai synon of Canada’s residential schools for indigenous children was to kill the Indian in the child. Sometimes even the child died. Over the past month 1,148 unmarked graves have been found at the sites of three former residential schools. Ground-penetrating radar confirmed what indigenous groups have long suspected: that more children died in these schools than previously thought. Beginning in the mid-1800s the Canadian government forced at least 150,000 indigenous children into residential schools, mostly run by the Roman Catholic Church. The latter was closed in the late 1990s. The children were beaten because they spoke their mother tongue. Many suffered sexual and physical abuse. The disease spread rapidly due to cramped dormitories and poor living conditions. Some children died in accidents or in an attempt to escape. The number of graves has shocked Canadians, even though many indigenous people had complained about residential schools for decades. Now our truth is finally known, says Barbara Lavallee, a Cowessess First Nation researcher who is part of the team of elders and technicians who discovered the second tomb site. The Canadian government has previously tried to abolish the school housing system. In 2008, in response to the country’s largest class action lawsuit, the government formally apologized to the schools. She held a truth and reconciliation commission, considering schools a form of cultural genocide, compensated survivors, and paid for programs to find graves. Since the 1980s aboriginal rights have been enshrined in the constitution. In contrast, the United States, which also ran boarding schools for indigenous children, has done none of these things. Even so, nowadays it may be doing a better job than Canada in keeping Indigenous families together. In both the United States and Canada, indigenous children are disproportionately placed in foster care and foster care. This perpetuates the breakdown of families initiated by residential schools, argues Margaret Jacobs of the University of Nebraska. She reckons that social workers have attempted to remove children from homes that were simply poor, rather than abusive. They may have interpreted grandparents raising children a common trait in some local communities as a sign of parental neglect. In 2016, a Canadian Court of Human Rights found that the government spent less money on reserves in programs to support families; as a result, indigenous children were more likely to be taken from their homes. In the United States, indigenous peoples are given more autonomy to govern themselves. Tribal courts can experiment with innovative approaches and tend to have smaller doors, giving judges more time to evaluate cases. This is partly why the United States has made more progress in reducing custody numbers. About half of children in foster care in Canada are indigenous, despite making up only 8% of the population. In the United States, about 3% of foster children are indigenous, closer to the percentage of Native Americans in the population. However, following the revelations in Canada, Deb Haaland, the first domestic secretary of the United States, has announced an investigation into America’s boarding schools. Both countries can learn from each other.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.economist.com/the-americas/2021/07/03/more-graves-are-found-at-canadian-schools-for-the-indigenous The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos