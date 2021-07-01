Trafficking in human beings: Covid-19 pandemic increases number of people at risk, says State Department report





The pandemic also caused governments to divert resources from anti-trafficking efforts, the State Department found, “resulting in reduced protection measures and services for victims, reduced prevention efforts and obstacles to investigating and prosecuting traffickers.”

“If there’s one thing we learned last year, it is that human trafficking does not stop during a pandemic,” wrote Interim Director of the Office for Monitoring and Combating Trafficking in Persons Kari Johnstone in her entry on the anniversary of Trafficking. in the Person Report (TIP).

The 2021 Report, which covers the period from 1 April 2020 to 31 March 2021, identified which governments around the world are meeting the minimum standards to eliminate human trafficking under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act 2000, which are improved or worsened, and which have failed in their efforts to combat trafficking in human beings and are making no attempt to do so.

The report, unveiled at an event Thursday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken, specifically highlighted the negative impact of disinformation on traffic – including the ways in which extremist groups and white supremacists have used false confessions about trafficking as a means of recruitment – as well as the links between systemic racism and human trafficking in the United States and abroad.

“Because traffickers fall prey to those who are vulnerable, those who are less likely to have access to good jobs or educational opportunities, who are less likely to be treated as equals in the country in the justice system, and who are less likely to be trusted when they report that they are being targeted or abused, “Blinken said. “If we are serious about ending human trafficking, we must also work to eradicate systematic racism, sexism and other forms of discrimination and build a fairer society in every dimension.” ‘Every country … can do more’ Although the report noted that “every country, including the United States, can do more,” it found that 17 countries fell into the Level 3 category, meaning they did not fully meet the minimum standards to combat trafficking. of human beings and “are not making significant efforts to do so.” These include Afghanistan, China, Cuba, Iran, Nicaragua, North Korea, Russia, Syria and Venezuela. Under the Trafficking Victims Protection Act, countries in this Level 3 category “may be subject to certain restrictions on foreign aid,” according to the report. The report also identified 15 governments for “having government armed forces, police or other security forces, or government-backed armed groups recruiting or using child soldiers.” Among those governments was Turkey, marking the first time a NATO member has been involved in the Child Soldiers Prevention Act, according to a senior State Department official. “As a respected regional leader and NATO member, Turkey has the opportunity to address the issue of recruiting and using child soldiers in Syria and Libya,” the official said. The report cited 11 countries where governments themselves were involved in trafficking, specifically calling the Chinese government’s “widespread forced labor policy or pattern” by Uighurs and other ethnic and religious minorities arrested in Xinjiang. “The Chinese government has arrested more than one million people in more than 1,200 state internment camps throughout Xinjiang,” Blinken said in remarks at the event. “Many detainees are subjected to physical violence, sexual abuse and torture to encourage them to work producing clothing, electronics, solar equipment, agricultural products.” “And while practices are wilder in Xinjiang, this year’s report notes that China has subjected its citizens to coercive labor practices in other parts of the country,” he said. The ‘Monumental’ Challenges presented by Covid-19 The 2021 report highlighted the “monumental” challenges posed by the Covid-19 pandemic, stressing that they “could be long-term, requiring sustained cooperation between governments, civil society organizations, private sector leaders, surviving leaders and actors others to address and respond appropriately to overcome these challenges. “ “The economic and social anxiety generated by the pandemic and related mitigation efforts exacerbated the risks to vulnerable and marginalized populations,” the report said. “These included women and children, people affected by travel restrictions and home stay orders, communities in food insecurity areas and trafficking survivors, as well as persons directly and indirectly affected by the cessation of economic activities and reduced opportunities for living. ” Blinken noted that “in many countries, as governments divert resources to test and control the pandemic and address secondary impacts, human traffickers seize the opportunity to increase their operations.” “People who were pushed into terrible economic circumstances by the pandemic became more vulnerable to exploitation,” he described. “And as more people spend hours online for school and work, traffickers use the internet to gather and recruit potential victims.” “So the pandemic has had a real impact on this war. That is another reason why it is so important to stop the pandemic as soon as we can and help communities around the world. The longer it lasts the longer “Many people will become vulnerable to trafficking,” said the top US diplomat. Misinformation ‘has real and detrimental effects’ The report also found that “persistent misconceptions about human trafficking have contributed to misinformation and crime rumors have spread rapidly throughout communities and through social media, particularly in the United States.” “In recent years, participants in online forums have spread a number of false and misleading allegations about child sex trafficking, sometimes deliberately misleading the public through disinformation attempts related to conspiracy theories unrelated to human trafficking. human, “she said. He noted that “this spread of misinformation has a real and detrimental effect on the ability of the anti-trafficking community to protect those who are or are currently experiencing human trafficking and to bring traffickers to justice”, as lawyers need to take time to fighting rumors, law enforcement sources are used to follow false directions and unfounded calls and advice “can overload intervention and surveillance systems”. “Lawyers and service providers need to take all human trafficking reports seriously, which means that increased reports based on false information make it harder for responses to provide support for victims of human trafficking.” said the report. According to the report, “NGOs have also reported experiencing cyber-attacks and threats on social media when they post misinformation statements” and “some NGO employees helping to identify and provide services to survivors of human trafficking even have faced threats of violence from followers of these theories. “ “For a further concern, experts have identified the strategic production and dissemination of false allegations about sex trafficking by white supremacists and other extremists, including violent extremists, in the United States as a means of recruiting members of the young, “she said. “These groups have found success in exploiting public concerns about child sex trafficking, using false information as a gateway to radicalize members.” “Thus, it is imperative to stop the spread of misinformation, including conspiracy theories, both to combat sex and labor trafficking and to prevent violent extremism and against threats to U.S. national security,” the report said.

CNN’s Maia Noah contributed to this report.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/07/01/politics/2021-trafficking-in-persons-report-covid/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos