France – losing its credibility under Macron

Taking a slap is the ultimate embarrassment that can be inflicted on a person in today’s civilized world. It is a gesture of anger, hatred or disgust that indicates a high degree of frustration. When President Emanuel Macron was slapped during his tour of the southeastern French city, spectators standing behind iron barriers shouted slogans.

When the President got out of his car and decided to meet the crowd, he rushed towards the crowd in such a fast motion that the accompanying security personnel fell behind him by several meters. It is unclear why the President, although wearing a mask on his face and knowing that the Covid-19 pandemic precautions do not allow a handshake or close contact, decided to offer his hand to one of the observers later identified as Damien Tarel. He slapped the President in the face and shouted at Macron. Security staff rushed to the President to save him from further attack and apprehended the assailant.

The court later announced four months in prison for him (and 14 more months suspended). While informing the cause of the attack, Tarel told the court that he thought the President was lying to him and wanted him to vote for him in the next election, thus causing his anger.

President Emanuel Macron was facing a lot of criticism after ordering the display of blasphemous cartoons on the Champs Elyse as a gesture of the right to expression. The question is, Damien also had freedom of expression, which the court had not accepted. An interesting aspect of the proceedings is that Macron did not file a formal appeal in court. However, as the issue was debated in the French parliament, the slap was uttered as an attack on democracy.

It is also worth noting that no one condemned the attack on the international forum. This is because the President has become a dissimilar person because of his savage outburst that heads of state usually do not display. Similarly, the local Muslim population has also left no soft corner due to its high approach against Islam and the Muslim community.

The French masses are in a state of frustration with the existing system, causing a lack of motivation and as a result such huge losses. The mental state of Damien Tarel and Arthur are also reflective of their search for alternatives to the existing system of democracy. Therefore, it is necessary for the French leadership to focus on the welfare of their disgruntled masses instead of getting involved in issues such as blasphemy, which is likely to further alienate the Muslims of France and the Muslim Ummah.

Many military officers in France have written an open letter to the President of France to warn him against an impending civil war. Although the French army chief of staff has denounced the letter and vowed to take disciplinary action against those who signed it, the question remains as to what caused so much polarization in France. What factors leave the French President in isolation and growing unpopularity, despite his efforts to overcome the difficulties of post-covid-19?

One of the factors is the increase of awareness among the masses through social media, internet and the fast pace of communication at all levels of society. As soon as the President visited a school after being slapped, a little girl asked him how he felt after being slapped. He avoided further embarrassment by saying he was fine. He further added that it was not a good move and it was not good to slap anyone like that. What are the issues that reflect France as a failing nation and why do the French armed forces write open letters to the government? This can be investigated from the basic investigations undertaken by the French police regarding the background and activities of Damien Tarel and his collaborator Arthur.

According to initial investigations, French authorities raided the residence of Tarel, who lives with his mother. He ran a local martial arts club, read comic books, played video games, and was inclined towards the slogans of the French army during the monarchy. Apparently he is neither satisfied with himself nor with the current system of government.

His friend Arthur is also revealed to possess that of Hitler My name, and a licensed home rifle. The frustration among these young French people is indicative of issues in the French government system and at the national level. A few months back, pearls, a French Rubis-class nuclear submarine, caught fire at the dock in Toulon and became lost or damaged beyond economic repairs. The investigation revealed that the yard workers did not take the necessary precautions during the welding process, leaving burnt materials inside the front compartment unattended and leaving the premises. This indicates an unmotivated workforce or an insecure approach, which is the result of dissatisfied workers. A national loss worth billions of dollars and the loss of a valuable asset for national defense is a heavy price that the French people will have to pay. Defense Minister Florance Parly visited the submarine Perle. The most startling revelation from the minister was the analogy she drew about the fire submarine on board with Notre Dame. The fire at Notre Dame, which destroyed the entire building of the historic cathedral in Paris, occurred last year. The cathedral gained fame because of Victor Hugo’s novel, Qenka e Notre Dame. Although the cathedral had 160 fire detection equipment installed after six years of designing the fire detection system, the fire caused extensive damage to the building and tower. When the fire broke out, the alarm system alerted security staff, but they lost 30 precious minutes to locate the fire. She noted the possibilities of cigarette butts or the short circuit that caused the fire. This was further exacerbated by the delay in locating the starting point or location of the fire immediately after the alarm was sounded. The cost of the renovation is estimated at $ 600 million, which have been raised through donations from US residents apparently of French origin. Comments from the French Minister of Defense show that lack of interest or careless attitude caused these significant losses.

