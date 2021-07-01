Irish Methodist Church reconfirms marriage between man and woman after UK vote





The Methodist Church in Ireland has reconfirmed its meaning of marriage as between a man and a woman following a decision Wednesday by the Methodist Church in the UK to allow same-sex marriage. The first major church to do so on these islands, it agreed that the definition of marriage be an eternal union in the body, mind and spirit of two people who freely enter it with 254 to 46 votes. Dr Heather Morris, secretary general and secretary of the Conference for the Methodist Church in Ireland, noted that the Methodist Church in Ireland is a separate and autonomous body which continues to assert that marriage is between a man and a woman. She added: We also continue to discuss these issues, deeply aware that this is an area on which Christians disagree and that this discussion profoundly affects the lives of many people within and beyond the Church. There is an ongoing discussion within the Methodist Church in Ireland on the issue of human sexuality. Same-sex marriage is not approved by any of the four major churches in Ireland, the Catholic Church, the Church of Ireland, the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, or the Methodist Church in Ireland. The Church of Scotland, the mother church of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland, took a step closer last May to allow its ministers and deacons to preside over same-sex couple marriages if they wish to do so. The bill on this issue has been distributed to its presidents, then, if a majority returns by the next 31 December and this is agreed by the general assembly of the church in the coming years, then it will become the law of the church in Scotland. Presbyterian ministers and deacons there will be able to apply for a license to become authorized celebrants at same-sex marriage ceremonies. This is in stark contrast to the position of the Presbyterian Church in Ireland which decided at its 2018 general assembly in Belfast that same-sex couples could no longer be full members of the church nor could their children be baptized. . She also decided to release her ties to the Church of Scotland as the latter moved towards approving same-sex marriages and no longer accepting invitations to attend general assemblies of the Church of Scotland. She no longer invites representatives of the Church of Scotland to attend her general assembly.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.irishtimes.com/news/social-affairs/religion-and-beliefs/irish-methodist-church-reaffirms-marriage-is-between-man-and-woman-after-uk-vote-1.4609193 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos