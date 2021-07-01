SC rejects Centers’ request to review class backlog decision | Latest India News

The Supreme Court has rejected a request by Union governments for a review of its May 5 decision, ruling that state governments do not have the power to compile their own backward class lists following a 2018 constitutional amendment.

A five-judge bench, headed by Justice Ashok Bhushan, stated that there were not enough reasons to entertain the request for review submitted by the Center in May.

The reasons given in the review petition do not fall within the limited scope in which the review petition can be considered. The various reasons taken in the review petition have already been addressed in the main judgment, the trial panel said, also rejecting a motion to uphold the decision and a request for an open court hearing.

Other members of the bench included Judges L Nageswara Rao, SA Nazeer, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat. The review petition was considered by the judges in the chambers on 28 June. The dismissal order was left on Thursday evening.

The only option left before the union government is a curative statement, which is submitted by the high court in extremely rare cases.

In its review petition, the government claimed that the trial required a review because there were obvious errors in the minutes page. He questioned the interpretation given to the 102nd constitutional amendment by a majority of the judges at the table.

By a 3-2 majority, the May 5 ruling of the rooftop court – which also unanimously struck a state law granting reservations to the Maratha community in government affairs and education in Maharashtra – ruled that state governments should rely on the government of The union to include or exclude any community for providing reserves for socially backward and educational classes (SEBC).

The five-judge panel interpreted constitutional amendment 102, which included provisions to give constitutional status to the National Commission for the Backward Classes (Article 338B) and to empower the President to announce the list of socially and educationally backward classes of the state or territory. Union (Article 342A).

While Judges Ashok Bhushan and SA Nazeer asserted that the change was limited to the list to be issued for central government affairs, Judges L Nageswara Rao, Hemant Gupta and S Ravindra Bhat said the change scheme took the power of the state to identify the classes of prapambetura.

The majority view rejected the Centers for Difference even after Attorney General (AG) KK Venugopal insisted that the 102nd amendment was not intended to deprive state legislatures from passing laws setting out SEBCs and granting benefits to them. , something that has become a hot issue policy.

According to the highest law official, Articles 15 (4) and 16 (4) of the Constitution were unaffected by the introduction of Article 342, which meant that states continued to exercise their power to identify SEBCs and to provide reservations.

Several states, including Maharashtra, Punjab, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, also asserted their right under Articles 15 (4) and 16 (4) to make special provisions for SEBCs and grant them benefits of the quota.

Both the Centers and the states further asked the court to lend on the report of the 2017 elected parliamentary committee and a statement by Union Minister Thawarchand Gehlot on the floor of Parliament in August 2017 that the changes do not affect the rights of state governments to notify arrears classes for booking.

But the majority judgment rejected this prayer, saying: There is no reason to depart from the text which is in clear terms and to rely on legislative history to understand Article 342 A contrary to language …

Stating that states could only make suggestions to the President who had the exclusive authority to announce the SEBC list, Justice Bhat added that once the list was announced, states could exercise their power only under Article 15 (4). ) and 16 (4) decide on the amount of reservations, the type of benefits, the amount of scholarships, etc.