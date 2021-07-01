International
Ethiopia held elections. Was that enough to solve her problems?
Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is heading for a major election victory. But the key moment he predicted is being overshadowed by the stunning losses of his governments in its war in the Tigray region.
Determined to lead a country filled with hunger and armed insurgency, Mr Abiy is armed with an electoral mandate that some consider absolute but that large segments of the population consider illegal.
Elections are seen as a peaceful way to resolve political disputes. As the Ethiopian vote enters, will the electoral mandate heal a polarized society or deepen the conflict over national identity?
The field was not fair and it was not free because not everyone participated, says Tsedale Lemma, editor of the English daily Addis Standard. The election polarized Ethiopia between those who absolutely celebrated the election and those who were disenfranchised. From this point of view, these elections have done more harm to the country than good.
With a disputed history, rival views of national identity, historical grievances and alternative facts, Ethiopians are learning that elections cannot be the cure for all. Some say they need something more: a forum where they can listen and listen to each other.
What is the golden balance between the dominant state and regional autonomy? What is our common view of history? Who are we as Ethiopians? I wonder Yonas Ashine, a political scientist at Addis Ababa University. Elections are a limited tool that cannot answer these questions.
AMMAN, JORDAN
Elections in Ethiopia, the second most populous, yet deeply polarized country in Africa, were hailed as historic.
Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who has long made democratic elections a key goal of his administration, is heading for a deep victory.
But with the election results to be announced soon, the main moment that Mr. Abiy had predicted she was overshadowed by the stunning losses of his governments in her war in the Tigray region.
Determined to lead a losing war and a country filled with hunger and armed insurgency, Mr Abiy is armed with an electoral mandate that some consider absolute but that large segments of the population consider illegal.
With a disputed history, rival views of national identity, historical grievances and alternative facts, Ethiopians are learning that elections cannot be a cure-all for a divided nation.
As violence intensifies in both the north and the south, some Ethiopians are finding that they need something more than a ballot box to unite their weak social structure: a forum where they can listen and listen to each other.
One choice, two Ethiopians
At the heart of Ethiopia’s political division are two different visions of the nation and its political system.
Mr Abiys The Prosperity Party, Addis Ababa support elites and many Amhara communities want to reform Ethiopia’s ethno-national federal system. They say the 11 regional states enshrined in the 1992 constitution have a lot of transferred power and are blocking the rise of nations to the region’s regional headquarters.
In contrast, regional communities and political movements say that power has not been sufficiently transferred and that successive governments have failed to respect or implement the regional autonomy set out in the constitution.
In light of fuel narratives and even facts, Ethiopian observers say the election failed to find common ground.
What is the golden balance between the dominant state and regional autonomy? What is our common view of history? Who are we as Ethiopians? asks Yonas Ashine, an assistant professor of political science at Addis Ababa University.
Elections are a limited tool that cannot answer these questions, he says.
Mr Abiy, the self-proclaimed reformist who came to power in 2018 after backing popular protests through a reshuffle within the then-ruling coalition, had democratic-priority elections.
The Nobel laureate moved forward with last week’s election even as his federal forces are at war with Tigray, one of the country’s 11 regions, a conflict that has pushed 900,000 people into what the United States has described as a famine. man-made.
The strengths and weaknesses of the election
On paper, Ethiopia had many of the components of historic democratic elections: the participation of 47 political parties, including several opposition groups; civil society observers at polling stations; and more than 37 million registered voters from a population of 110 million.
At the heart of what was hailed as the freest election in Ethiopia’s history is Ethiopia’s Independent Election Board. It is led by Birtukan Mideksa, a pro-democracy lawyer and opposition leader who was jailed by the previous ruling party and seduced in Ethiopia by deportation abroad by Mr. Abiys promises a democratic transition, reform and freedom.
Last week the board conducted the vote for more than 400 of the 550 district seats across the country, which is three times larger than Germany and home to dozens of languages and a diverse topography.
In towns and villages, people lined up at polling stations before dawn and directly at night.
With particular energy were the supporters of the Prosperity Party, which ran on a platform of peace and unity. They say the prime minister is the man who brings peace to the country and transforms the nation.
Residents say the vote in Addis Ababa, the capital of five million people, was the first open and competitive election in the history of cities.
But if the election was too cheap, international and Ethiopian observers warn that the playing field was far from fair. Federal authorities arrested several leaders of the main opposition parties months before the late vote.
In Oromia, Ethiopia’s largest region and home to protests and the armed movement that fought years of marginalization, the two main offices of political parties were closed and staff reportedly harassed by authorities, forcing them to boycott polls.
The election did not take place in war-torn and famine-stricken Tigrayas, as well as some other communities, leaving nearly 20% of Ethiopians eligible to vote.
The field was not fair and it was not free because not everyone participated, says Tsedale Lemma, editor-in-chief of the English daily Addis Standard.
This has polarized Ethiopia between those who absolutely celebrated the election and those who have been deprived of the right to participate in their constitutionally guaranteed right to vote.
From this point of view, these elections have done more harm to the country than good.
violence
With the political path closed to some unjust groups, they are more likely to use violence, observers warn.
Recent weeks have reportedly seen an increase in recruitment and activity by the Oromia Liberation Army, an armed insurgent group that rejects the political process and believes the only way to greater autonomy for their region is through armed conflict with the state. Violent attacks on federal forces forced several polling stations to close.
And in Tigray, while ballots were still being counted on Monday, federal forces were shattered and Tigraeans, who advocate ethnic federalism and oppose Mr Abiys reforms, retook their regional capital Mekelle in the north.
Its stunning losses on the battlefield prompted the federal government to declare a unilateral ceasefire in Tigray on Tuesday, citing humanitarian concerns and the farming season.
But Tigrayan fighters have refused Mr. Abiys’s ceasefire, even threatening to march on neighboring Amhara in the west and Eritrea in the north.
Rival views on the history, current structure and future of the Ethiopian state are underpinning this chronic violence, says William Davison, Ethiopian analyst for the International Crisis Group.
Elections did not resolve these crucial disputes; indeed, in some important ways, they may have exacerbated them.
Search for common ground
Some Ethiopian observers argue that a national dialogue is the balm needed to heal the historical wounds and current differences of Ethiopians.
Rather than a majority race to get to the ballot box, they say Ethiopians need a comprehensive forum where there are no winners or losers.
We were not saying, Do not have choices. We are saying yes to the elections, says Mr. Ashine at Addis Ababa University, but we also need dialogue and reconciliation alongside elections to bring unjust groups to the table.
As an example, some Ethiopians point to Tunisia, where civil society leaders and political figures rallied for dialogue after a 2011 revolution to find a common vision for the country’s future, a laborious process that eventually produced a constitution.
Others see the South African Truth and Reconciliation Commission as a possible way to recognize crimes committed by the state in previous decades against diverse communities.
Such a dialogue, they argue, could address historical grievances such as the territorial dispute between the Amhara and Tigrayans, which this year erupted into violence and claimed ethnic cleansing.
We need to experiment and try all these different political processes in Ethiopia beyond the elections to address the complex problems, deeply rooted in our society, says Mr. Ashine.
The Oromo Liberation Front, one of the two main Oromo parties that boycotted the election, called for a comprehensive political dialogue, noting that the aggressive movement for the election cost the country a great deal of resources and human life.
Dialogue means having a give and take, historic compromises and agreeing to a fair game for all, not a zero-sum domination game imposed by a group or a party, says Merera Gudina, chairwoman of the Federal Congress party Oromo, which also boycotted the election.
If there is political will, we can negotiate and draw up a common roadmap. This is what Ethiopia needs today, says Professor Gudina. If we do not unite and listen to understand each other, we may face disintegration.
It remains to be seen whether Mr Abiy, with the electoral mandate he so desperately wants almost within his grasp, will be able to extend his hand.
