Crazy travel rules are completely unfair and the international elite knows it





That would probably make sense if the US were a Covid unvaccinated outbreak. But new U.S. daily cases stood at just 3.5 per 100,000 earlier this week, compared to the UK 26. What level would lead America to make the green list, lifting the mandatory 10-day quarantine? This too is as clear as clay. Israel is green with 2.2 new cases per 100,000 people a day now, but Canada is amber with only 1.7, such as Italy (1.1) and Germany (0.7). These UK rules, therefore, have little public health coherence. Exemptions also allow passengers to be exempted from quarantine while working in industry from elite football to driving a bus. Implicitly, they act as if someone vaccinated entering the UK from the US to visit family is a higher risk of Covid-19 transmission than someone unvaccinated arriving from Spain and working on buses every day. The UK government will argue that it needs to balance Covid risks with economic concerns. This comes with the recent corporate decision to allow exemptions from quarantine rules for businessmen indicating that travel to the UK for work will preserve existing businesses with more than 500 staff. But this economic argument makes no sense at all. By not recognizing vaccinations, current rules hinder travel between people who can actually engage in low-risk business. This not only hits the airline and travel sectors unnecessarily, but brings incalculable damage to relationships that have not been done, contracts have not been signed or tourism that has not been pursued. Governments should not determine for us what is important activity and what is not. The subjective value of family reunification across borders should not be taken for granted than bus travel because the latter is measured in GDP. And yet, current restrictions, by increasing the cost of travel, by introducing uncertainty, or, on the American side, by preventing entry completely, lead to the loss of important life events and the separation of fully vaccinated lovers. During this pandemic, politicians and public health officials have adjusted guidelines or rules very slowly when circumstances change. The trips are now exhibition A of this delay. The madness of people vaccinated twice with negative test results in quarantine for 10 days when they arrive in Britain from low-prevalence America is probably best compared to observing how the Government quickly exempted UEFA VIPs from quarantine rules for European Championships. He showed that politicians know that these rules are bankrupt and redundant when most people are vaccinated. Matt Hancock, the former health secretary, gently defended them by saying it was not fair to offer freedom to travelers when some Britons could not afford to be vaccinated. In that explanation there was an acceptance: although they exclude personalities or themselves for football or international summits, our governments are fully satisfied that the divisions in our lives continue, even when they know it is unnecessary. Ryan Bourne is the author of EconomicsIn One Virus and an economist at the Cato Institute

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2021/07/01/crazy-travel-rules-totally-unfair-international-elite-know/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos