The IDF commander-in-chief collapses, dies during combat training





The incident took place at the Beit Lid military base near Netanya. He received medical treatment on the spot before declaring himself dead. The circumstances of his death are under investigation. Asman, who was 43 years old and the father of two, enrolled in Nahal in 1997 and held several positions during his 25 years of service. He also took part in fighting in the security zone in southern Lebanon. Asman served as an officer in the Brigade Operations Division and commander of the 931st Shaham Battalion during Operation Edge Protective in 2014. Sergeant (res.) Joshua Warhit was a sole soldier and infantry fighter in 931 during the 2014 war, serving under Asman for most of his service. “His commitment to both the mission at sea and the well-being of his soldiers remained unwavering, whether running a training exercise, patrolling a border or directing us to war,” Warhit said. Jerusalem Post. cnxps.cmd.push (function () {cnxps ({playerId: ’36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b’}). do (‘4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6’);}); if (window.location.pathname.indexOf (“656089”)! = -1) {console.log (“hedva connatix”); document.getElementByClassName (“divConnatix”)[0].style.display = “none”;} Describing the heavy casualties from their first night in battle at Beit Hanun in the Gaza Strip, Warhit said Asman “knew when and how to command us, when to praise us and when to comfort us. His determination enabled us to stay “Even when friends were being killed and wounded. Much of the IDF’s success in Beit Hanun that summer – pushing Hamas and finding tunnels of terror – can be attributed to its impeccable leadership.” Asman was also the commander of the Etzion and Benjamin brigades, among others. He served as an officer in the Operations Division at Northern Command before being appointed as commander of the Nahal Brigade. Politicians and officers expressed their condolences, noting Asman’s exemplary character and impressive life achievements. Prime Minister Naftali Bennett sent condolences to the family, saying “Asman was one of the best” who “contributed his best years in maintaining Israel ‘s security.His untimely death is an unfortunate and painful event. ” At a ceremony for newly graduated combat officers, Chief of Staff Lt.-General. Aviv Kohavi called Asman “a fighter who excelled throughout his duties” and said the IDF “needs outstanding officers” like him. “Sharon was a warrior who excelled in all his roles, missions, he loved people … he was an officer and a gentleman! “Look at it and do the same,” said Kohavi. “IDF and the State of Israel are dealing with six arenas simultaneously, and to successfully complete the tasks we need the best commanders.” “” “. ,,”. – – Benny Gantz (@gantzbe) July 1, 2021 Defense Secretary Benny Gantz expressed condolences as he noted his personal acquaintance with Asman. “I was heartbroken to hear of the untimely death of Nahal Brigade Commander Colonel Sharon Asman. Sharon led combat soldiers in all areas of their service. “He was a unique soldier throughout the chain of command,” Gantz wrote on Twitter. “I remember him well, as a platoon commander during Operation Protective Edge, and as a commander who led the soldiers in the Gaza Strip. He was always focused on the mission, and the heroism and illustrated spiritual peace that characterized him so well … I send my deepest condolences to his family. – Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) July 1, 2021 President Isaac Herzog joined Gantz in sending his condolences, referring to the incident as a “heavy loss”. Southern Command Commander Major Eliezer Toledano said the loss would be felt by the family and the entire country, who lost “one of the best IDF commanders on the ground, an experienced commander … and a loved one”. On Tuesday when Asman replaced Colonel Israel Shomer as commander of the Nahal Brigade, Brigadier General. Saar Tzur, head of the 162nd Armored Division, called Asman “a commander and a warrior.” “Together with the brigade commanders and soldiers, you will march to another high level and to operational success,” Tzur said. Shomer will return to command the Nahal Brigade after Asman’s death. The Military Police has opened an investigation into his death and will present the findings to the military prosecutor’s office. Details of the funeral will be announced later. Tobias Siegal contributed to this report.

